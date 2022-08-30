Mushroom plant that announced sudden closure was about to face enforcement action

The Te Mata Mushroom Company has announced it is closing its Havelock North composting plant, but may grow mushrooms there again in the future using compost made elsewhere. (File photo)

A mushroom plant that suddenly announced its pending closure was about to face enforcement action for being in breach of its resource consent for two months.

Te Mata Mushrooms near Havelock North last week announced it was closing the plant, which had operated since 1967, because it was no longer being fit for purpose and due to “pressures caused by urban encroachment”.

In recent years the plant has been the subject of ongoing odour complaints and has been fined several times by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Frustration over ongoing odour issues and a failure to update its resource consent led the council to say in mid-2018 that it had “lost patience” with the company. Delays led a judge to rule that the company would have to cease production if consent application wasn't lodged by October 1 2018.

When the company finally lodged a consent it received 163 submissions. Of these, 82 were in support, and 77 were in opposition, mostly due to the odour.

ANDRE CHUMKO/Stuff The Te Mata Mushroom Company was an ongoing source of odour complaints but a planned enclosure was going to put an end to the smell. The company now says it will not build an enclosure. (File photo)

Following a hearing the company was issued consent in December 2019. It allowed the plant to increase the production of compost and mushrooms, which would help fund $3-4 million in odour mitigation measures, including building an enclosure.

The hearing commissioners said they had heard “persuasive evidence from the air quality experts that the most effective way to control odour emissions from mushroom farms is to provide for the complete physical enclosure of the composting operations”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Te Mata Mushroom Company’s 110 staff will remain employed while final crops are picked and supplied to customers over the next month to six weeks, but will then reduce to a skeleton staff of 10-15. (File photo)

The commissioners acknowledged that residential development had led to reverse sensitivity, but said the only way the plant could continue at the site was by internalising the odour effects.

Complaints about odours from the plant began increasing in 2013.

Some residents living near the plant said the odour permeated into houses and into clothes hung outside to dry, prevented them from enjoying the use of outside areas of their properties, and made them feel nauseous.

In August 2020 the Government announced it was loaning the company $19.5m from the Covid-19: Infrastructure Investment Fund, to enable it to build the enclosure and instal new bio-filter technology to eliminate odour issues.

In April this year the company was sold by Michael Whittaker, who had owned it since 2012, to Havelock North private equity investment company True North.

ANDRE CHUMKO/Stuff Mushrooms are grown in compost, which is manufactured at the Havelock North site by dunking up to 5000 straw bales laid in rows on a concrete pad with water over a seven-day period. (File photo)

Under its resource consent the company was to have ensured its composting manufacturing was in an enclosed building by June 19 this year.

The deadline wasn’t met and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council compliance manager Rob Hogan said the company was told that an abatement notice would be issued requiring it to meet resource conditions.

“We were in the process of finalising realistic time frames for that abatement notice when we received notice from [the company] that they were mothballing their site,” Hogan said.

STUFF A Hawke's Bay mushroom company has bothered its neighbours. (Video from May 2019)

When asked why the enclosure had not been built as required under its resource consent, Te Mata Mushrooms referred Stuff to the media statement it issued last week.

The release stated “Covid 19 related delays had hampered commissioning of equipment in time to meet compliance requirements” and said staff and the board “have worked tirelessly over the last four months to maintain normal production levels but we have been let down by the ageing infrastructure”.

The company plans to move its compost manufacturing operation to Takapau, north of Dannevirke, but would eventually grow mushrooms at the Havelock North site using compost from the new plant.

To date the company had received $3.5m of the government loan.

Head of investment management at Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Fund David van der Zouwe said the Government’s investment in the project would need to be reassessed in light of the company’s decision to close the Havelock North plant.

“Advice will be provided to ministers about the change in circumstances following Te Mata Mushroom’s decision and the impact of this on the loan facility,” van der Zouwe said.