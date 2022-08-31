Business confidence 'off the floor', but credit requests down again

ANZ says “mildly rebounding” activity indicators in its latest confidence survey are “ostensibly good news”.

Business confidence has “lifted off the floor”, ANZ says.

The bank reported that data from its latest business confidence survey suggested a net 48% of businesses were expecting tougher times ahead and a net 4% saw a worse outlook for their own firm.

Those figures represented a 9 percentage point and 5 percentage point improvement, respectively, on its July survey.

ANZ said most confidence indicators in the survey lifted for a second month, but inflation pressures remained intense despite a small, net 4% drop in the proportion of firms expecting to raise their prices.

READ MORE:

* How quickly will inflation come down?

* Fixed mortgage rates may have peaked, says Kiwibank

* Tom Pullar-Strecker: Is the economy headed for a hard landing?



S&P global chief economist Paul Gruenwald said at a seminar on the New Zealand economy on Tuesday that economies were clearly slowing, but said indicators of sentiment looked “gloomier than the real data”.

Credit reporting company Equifax on Monday reported a further drop in the number of businesses seeking loans and other credit in the three months to the end of June.

That usually mirrors a drop in economic confidence and signals a reduced appetite from business owners to invest.

Equifax said credit inquiries from businesses to lenders slumped by nearly 12% from the same quarter in 2021, in what was the fourth consecutive of decline, and remained below pre-Covid levels.

Managing director Angus Luffman said the drop-off in inquiries was to be expected given that business confidence at the time was at a low not seen since the initial phases of the Covid pandemic and around the time of the Global Financial Crisis.

“The uncertainty created by rising interest rates, above target inflation and supply-chain constraints will be impacting business credit demand, but it is the labour supply shortfalls that likely have the greatest impact on investment plans,” he said.

“If businesses struggle to get access to the labour to implement their growth plans, they will limit the capital they allocate and borrow.”