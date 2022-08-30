Trade Me hikes maximum success fee for professional sellers by 43%

Trade Me says most professional sellers will not be affected by its latest price increases. (File photo)

Trade Me is increasing its fees for professional sellers, less than a year after it hiked the maximum success fee by 40%.

From October, success fees will be capped at $499 for professional sellers, an increase of 43%, and changing its pricing in some listing categories.

The latest changes will come into effect just 11 months after the auction site increased the maximum success fee from $249 to $349 and introduced its tiered pricing system.

Trade Me head of marketplace, Lisa Stewart​, said the higher success fee cap would apply to about 0.05% per cent of in-trade sales.

READ MORE:

* Trade Me: The new investors calling the shots at an old Kiwi favourite

* Trade Me reports flat profit as regulator dismisses pricing complaint

* Commerce Commission asked to investigate Trade Me fee changes



“It’s also important to remember that we only charge a success fee if a listing is sold,” Stewart said.

Success fees would increase from 7.9% to 9.9% for motor parts and accessories, toys and models, baby gear and several sub-categories in the business, farming, and industry category.

Does this affect you? Email esther.taunton@stuff.co.nz

TV accessories will move from a 5.9% to 9.9% success fee, while the fee for large hospitality appliances would be reduced from 7.9% to 5.9%.

Those changes would impact 17% of in-trade sales, Stewart said.

“This means some professional sellers will experience a net decrease, others a net increase but the majority will see no change at all.

“To put this into context, the average sale price for an item on Trade Me is $78 so a success fee rise from 7.9% to 9.9% would result in a success fee increase of $1.56.”

Like all companies, Trade Me reviewed its pricing from time to time and made a call about prices it thought offered good value, Stewart said.

“When compared to other online marketplaces, we believe our prices are very competitive and offer great value for money.”