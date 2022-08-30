Trade Me hikes maximum success fee for professional sellers by 43%

15:53, Aug 30 2022
Trade Me says most professional sellers will not be affected by its latest price increases. (File photo)
Supplied
Trade Me is increasing its fees for professional sellers, less than a year after it hiked the maximum success fee by 40%.

From October, success fees will be capped at $499 for professional sellers, an increase of 43%, and changing its pricing in some listing categories.

The latest changes will come into effect just 11 months after the auction site increased the maximum success fee from $249 to $349 and introduced its tiered pricing system.

Trade Me head of marketplace, Lisa Stewart​, said the higher success fee cap would apply to about 0.05% per cent of in-trade sales.

“It’s also important to remember that we only charge a success fee if a listing is sold,” Stewart said.

Success fees would increase from 7.9% to 9.9% for motor parts and accessories, toys and models, baby gear and several sub-categories in the business, farming, and industry category.

TV accessories will move from a 5.9% to 9.9% success fee, while the fee for large hospitality appliances would be reduced from 7.9% to 5.9%.

Those changes would impact 17% of in-trade sales, Stewart said.

“This means some professional sellers will experience a net decrease, others a net increase but the majority will see no change at all.

“To put this into context, the average sale price for an item on Trade Me is $78 so a success fee rise from 7.9% to 9.9% would result in a success fee increase of $1.56.”

Like all companies, Trade Me reviewed its pricing from time to time and made a call about prices it thought offered good value, Stewart said.

“When compared to other online marketplaces, we believe our prices are very competitive and offer great value for money.”