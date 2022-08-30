'Tax grab': Government plans to levy GST of $225 million each year on KiwiSaver

At the moment savers don’t pay GST on the fees they pay to their KiwiSaver providers. The Government plans to change that.

The Government is planning to levy GST on KiwiSaver fees, which would give it an extra $225​ million a year in tax from 2026.

The move is predicted to push up KiwiSaver fees, and modelling suggests it could result in $103 billion less saved in KiwiSaver accounts by 2070.

“This is yet another tax grab by a Government that seems obsessed with dreaming up new ways to fleece New Zealanders of their hard-earned cash,” said National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis.

The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill, introduced to Parliament on Tuesday, was supposed to tidy up the way GST was calculated on fund fees, said Allan Bullott, a tax specialist at Deloitte.

But, if it became law, GST would levied at 15% on the fees savers paid to KiwiSaver providers for the first time, he said.

Labour may have promised no new taxes, and GST is an existing tax, but Bullott said many KiwiSaver members would see this as a new tax.

A regulatory impact statement prepared for the Government warned the change said would flow through to KiwiSaver investors in the form of higher fees.

“This will reduce after-fee returns and therefore the total amounts that are reinvested and saved over time, including savings in retirement schemes such as KiwiSaver,” it said.

“Modelling by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) shows that this option will lead to KiwiSaver fund balances being reduced by $103 billion by 2070, while fund balances for non-KiwiSaver managed funds would be lower by $83 billion,” the paper said.

The enormous sums lost to savers were the result of money not being able to compound over time, said Bullott.

Deloitte had done its own modelling, he said, which agreed broadly with the FMA’s.

It estimated the change could cost some KiwiSavers around $20,000 off the amount they would have saved by the time they reached retirement.

When challenged on the plan, Parker told reporters Inland Revenue believed the change was needed. He would not be drawn on whether the move would leave savers with smaller nest eggs.

Though the regulatory impact statement predicted the additional GST collected would lead to higher fees for retail investors, Parker said it might not.

“If fees are already at a very competitive rate, that might flow through fees. If they are not, there may well be no effect on fees,” he said.

The regulatory impact statement only said that some of the additional GST cost might be absorbed by fund managers.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Revenue Minister David Parker did not accept that charging GST on KiwiSaver fees would necessarily mean savers paid higher fees.

When the Government consulted large KiwiSaver providers, they said they would pass on the entire cost of additional GST to their savers.

As KiwiSaver balances grow over time, and KiwiSaver fees are calculated as a percentage of account balances, the additional GST charged would rise each year after 2026, the regulatory impact statement said.

Bullott said tax changes were generally made either for political, or technical reasons.

“We don’t see this as being technical,” he said.

Willis said: “Rather than simply clarifying a potentially ambiguous policy issue the minister has opted for a sledgehammer that will force New Zealanders to pay $225m more in tax.

“The reality is that individual KiwiSavers will end up paying the price for this tax through higher KiwiSaver fees, reducing the value of their savings in retirement.”

The bill is yet to be passed into law, Bullot said.

Parker’s media release on the bill did not mention the KiwiSaver GST change. Instead, it focused on exempting public transport from fringe benefit tax under proposals when fares are subsidised by an employer and the fares are mainly for their employees to travel between home and their place of work.