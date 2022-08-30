GST on all Ubers and Airbnb bookings, but new tax break for public transport

The tax changes are expected to raise money overall for the Government.

Riding-sharing services such as Uber and online accommodation providers such as Airbnb will need to levy GST on fares and bookings under a proposed law change.

But public transport will be exempt from fringe benefit tax, providing an incentive for employers to subsidise the costs of commuting.

Uber drivers and Airbnb accommodation providers are currently responsible for levying GST on their fares and bookings if their taxable income exceeds the GST threshold of $60,000 a year.

But Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said the changes proposed by the Government would require the platform providers themselves to levy GST on all sales.

The GST change would not take effect until April 2024 to give the “gig economy” companies time to make the needed software changes to their online platforms, under the government proposal.

Inland Revenue estimated in May that the GST rule changes were likely to bring in an extra $47 million a year for the Government, she said.

The changes would bring New Zealand into line with recommendations made by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, she said.

Revenue Minister David Parker said there was a question of fairness at stake.

“The traditional suppliers of services do charge GST on their services, while people earning revenue in the platform economy may not.

“This can give them an advantage over traditional suppliers,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Revenue Minister David Parker has bundled up several tax changes in the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill.

There would be a special new rule to protect the interests of the likes of Uber drivers and Airbnb providers whose taxable income did not exceed $60,000 and who were not registered for GST, while at the same time minimising the red tape they had to deal with.

Where services were provided by gig economy workers whose income was below $60,000 a year and who were not registered or GST, the platform providers would need to pass on just over half of the GST they collected back to the provider.

That would be to compensate them for the fact they would not have a way to deduct input taxes they had paid from the GST charge.

Inland Revenue explained that if a platform provider had to charge a tourist $30 of GST on a $200 accommodation booking, they would pass $17 back to the accommodation provider and the remaining $13 on to IR.

Parker said the separate change to fringe benefit tax on public transport was a recommendation of the Tax Working Group and would encourage more environmentally-friendly transport.

Employers and their staff would not need to pay tax on public transport subsidies provided by companies to their workers in the same way as if the benefit had been provided in the form of wages, as they would need to now.