The Rajus endured a winter with a hole in the living room wall after their builder walked off the unfinished extention

The Raju​ family's extension was supposed to finished by early-August last year​, but by March, the family had endured a winter with a hole in the living room wall, and the work remained unfinished.

Then they received an email from their builder, Peter White​ of PRW Builders Ltd​, saying they should find someone else to finish the job on their Grandview Heights​ home in Hamilton​.

A month later, a Hamilton City Council inspection found none of the cladding work complied with the Building Code.

“As most of the framing, cavity system, flashings do not meet the minimum performance requirements of the Building Code it will require stripping back to frame as a start point for remedial works,” the council’s report read.

Arti Raju said the family commissioned an independent building inspection from Noel Jellyman Building Consultants Ltd.

It found a raft of issues, from weatherboards that did not extend to the edge of the building or were not lapped properly, to weather tightness issues, and a deck supported by too few piles.

Decking had been left incomplete and was starting to bow in the sun, and there was defective work in securing piles to bearers.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Raju family had to spend a winter with only two pieces of plywood covering a large doorway into their living area.

There were also gaps in the insulation, and the post on the corner of the deck balustrade had moved away from the glass, risking it popping out.

The cladding had to be removed, and according to a letter sent to the builder by the Rajus’ lawyer, quotes from other builders put the cost to remedy the issues at $165,652​ – more than the cost of the original $116,301 building contract​.

The letter also alleged flooring and decking material had been paid but never delivered.

The Raju family are now seeking damages from White, and for him to pay the difference between the contract price and the cost of remedial work and to finish the build – estimated to be around $127,000.

Arti Raju​ said she and her husband Avneet​ Raju had been patient, and accepted White was contending with worker shortages, material shortages, lockdowns and sick workers, but that patience had run out.

White’s email to the Raju’s on March 28 said his company had been struggling, poor health meant he was unable to work with tools, and workers had moved back home overseas.

”I think it's in everyone's best interest if you go down the track of finding a new builder,” he wrote.

He also offered to pay three months building insurance for the couple, and White said he offered to introduce the Rajus to other companies, and to supply the documents needed to transfer the job.

Supplied The Raju’s sitting room wall was not lined leaving insulation exposed.

Avneet Raju said the situation had left the family with only two sheets of plywood to keep the weather out of the living room during winter, and mice, frogs and snails would get into the house.

“For nine or 10 months we were living, during lockdown, with the kids, through winter, in a pretty much open house,” he said.

Arti said White had become evasive towards the end of the job.

"We noticed when calling from known number, Pete would not answer calls and when calling him using unknown number or number he was unfamiliar with, he would quickly answer calls. His excuse would be he does not have good reception,” she said.

White said he was speaking to his insurer about the Rajus’ claim, and was waiting for the code of compliance certificate, which was required by his insurer before any negotiations could begin.

supplied Avneet Raju says the family’s home felt open to the elements, with only two pieces of plywood over an area of window and a pair of double doors.

In a letter he said the issue was still in its infancy and “yet to be properly examined”, he said.

“However, we confirm the clients are well aware PRW Builders - as has always been the case - are willing and able to make good any building issues that may be properly determined as being its responsibility,” he said.

He said he and the Rajus had agreed to meet in one month to resolve issues.

“In the meantime PRW have provided additional support to the clients by way of the supply of various resources both financially and otherwise as an extra gesture of goodwill,” White said.

Arti Raju said they had finally found a builder to finish the work, with few willing to take on the job of deconstructing and rebuild a large part of the extension.

“The extension is taking some shape after one year and three months.”