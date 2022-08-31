GST on Uber, Airbnb and 'KiwiSaver'; what's changing and what's now not

GST rules will still be changing for Uber and Airbnb, despite a dramatic U-turn by the Government on the tax treatment of managed fund fees.

The Government has abandoned a GST change that would have chipped away at the value of some nest eggs, including KiwiSaver retirement savings.

But it is still pushing ahead with a rule change that will increase the cost of ride-sharing services such as Uber and accommodation booked through services such as Airbnb.

Overall, the Government had expected to collect an extra $225 million a year in tax from the first proposal and $47m a year from the second.

What‘s happening to Uber and Airbnb?

The Government is proposing that, from April 2024, ride-sharing services such as Uber and online accommodation services such as Airbnb should levy GST on their fares and bookings.

Inland Revenue describes such businesses as “platform economy” companies and they are sometimes also described as being involved in the “gig economy”.

The rules change will apply to other platform economy companies, but Uber and Airbnb are understood to be the big two that will be affected.

Don’t we pay GST on Uber trips and Airbnb bookings already?

It depends.

Those services are technically provided by the drivers or the accommodation hosts themselves.

Like any self-employed person or contractor, they only need to register for GST and remit GST to Inland Revenue if they have an annual turnover of more than $60,000, otherwise their services can be free of GST.

People providing services through the platform economy, including Uber drivers and Airbnb hosts, will often fall under that revenue threshold, IR notes.

Indeed, many may limit their income to just under $60,000 simply to make sure they are under the threshold.

It is understood the majority of Uber drivers in New Zealand are not GST registered.

So what’s changing?

The new tax treatment will treat Uber more like a giant taxi company or Airbnb as if it was one giant hotel chain.

They will need to levy GST on the services ordered through their platforms, regardless of whether the individual supplier has had to register for GST.

A caveat is that Airbnb may not need to levy GST on some Airbnb rentals where hosts are letting out a room in their main home and benefit from a specific exemption.

IR’s guidance is not explicit on all the rules that may apply in that situation and more information has been sought from Airbnb which has so far not provided commentary on the law change.

Why the change?

Revenue Minister David Parker argues the new regime will be fairer to the likes of taxi firms and motels which could be undercut by drivers and hosts in the “platform economy” who fall under the GST threshold.

The Government has previously forced overseas-based digital services companies including Netflix and Spotify to levy GST on their subscription charges and later closed a GST “loophole” on small purchases made from overseas websites.

The platform-economy switch continues this tax tidy up and, like those other GST changes, brings New Zealand into line with recommendations from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

So have Uber and Airbnb been avoiding GST to date?

No, it wouldn’t be fair to say that.

They have been levying GST on the fees they charge their drivers and hosts, which is how they make their money.

But, of course, they would have benefited indirectly from the GST-free status of some those “customers”, so the change would seem bad news for them.

Will this increase the cost of Uber trips and Airbnb stays?

Probably, yes. The law of supply and demand dictates that a portion of the extra GST is likely to be passed on to customers, but not usually the whole amount.

The size of the flow-though will depend on how customers and providers react to changing prices, which is determined by what economists call the “elasticities of supply and demand”.

Anything else I need to know?

Yes, if you are providing services through one of these platform economy companies and are not registered for GST.

People in that position will not need to go to the bother of registering for GST to offset the GST they have paid on supplies against the GST that will be levied by their platform provider from 2024.

Instead, their platform provider will be required to return just over half of the ‘GST’ they collect, to them, as a proxy for the input tax offset they would otherwise be able to claim, and those platform providers will only on-send the remainder to IR.

The rule change could get complicated for the likes of bigger businesses that may be providing services through such platforms, for example motels that might be letting out some of their rooms through Airbnb.

So they will be able to opt-out of the new regime and continue to levy GST themselves instead.

What was the KiwiSaver U-turn all about?

Actually, it wasn’t just about KiwiSaver.

At the moment, some fees charged by investment fund managers are subject to 15% GST, while others are not.

The tax treatment of their fees can depend on whether fund managers are judged to be providing investment advice, which is subject to GST, or just arranging the purchase or sale of investment products, which is an activity that can be exempt from GST.

And it can also depend on whether they are managing retirement savings, which have their own exemption.

The proposed change would have seen GST slapped on all such fees.

What will be the impact on me?

Now that the change is not going ahead, none.

Without the U-turn, a slightly higher proportion of people’s KiwiSaver savings and other managed investments would have been eaten up by fees, instead of being invested on their behalf.

Inland Revenue had expected the tax change would have raked in an extra $225m a year in tax from 2026 and had expected the extra tax would have “largely” flowed through to higher fees paid by investors.

The change was likely to have had a higher impact on people who were investing directly or indirectly in passive funds such as those that track share market indices.

It would have had less, if any, impact on those who invested directly or indirectly in more actively-managed investments, for example through “boutique” fund managers.

Parker indicated the main point of the tax change was to level the playing field between different types of financial service provider.

But it is probably fair to say that message got largely lost in the mix when the Government’s plan suddenly dropped and a backlash ensued.

So was it a tax grab?

If you like, although the change wouldn’t have taken effect until April 2026, so it wouldn’t have benefited the current Government other than by making its financial forecasts look a little bit rosier come the next Budget.

The extra tax was small when compared to the $82 billion invested in KiwiSaver last year, so it was likely to have gone unnoticed when people looked at their individual account balances.

But it would have added up to big dollars over time, shaving an estimated $103b off total KiwiSaver balances and another $83b off other managed fund investments by 2070, according to modelling by the Financial Markets Authority.

It is perhaps worth noting though that by then it expects those funds would have almost $4 trillion under management.