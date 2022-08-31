Ports of Auckland makes loss after $63m write-off of automation project

The automated straddlers and cranes at the Ports of Auckland, which would give way to manual operators once more.

Ports of Auckland has reported a net loss of $10.3 million, its first in at least a decade, which it says is a direct result of scrapping its container terminal automation project.

The decision to terminate the project to partially automate the Fergusson Container Terminal resulted in $63.1 worth of investments – largely software developed for the automation - being written off as useless.

Despite the loss, it declared a dividend of 8.25 cents per share, which would bring the total return to the port’s owner, Auckland Council, to $14.2m for the year, an increase of 281% on the previous year’s dividend.

Chief executive Roger Gray said this was possible because the net loss was due to an accounting write-off of the now-useless automation investments, but cash flow remained strong, and underlying profit for the year sat at $27 million.

READ MORE:

* Auckland councillors demand explanation of port chief executive's $1.8m payout

* Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson steps down over 'persistent personal attacks'

* Ports of Auckland's move to full automation of container handling further delayed



Supplied The Maritime Union says the design of the port made it unsuited to the form of automation attempted.

”Owners are usually happy when dividends are more than forecast, and we were forecasting in our statement of corporate intent a dividend of $4.2m, and they were pleased when we were able to pay $14.2m,” he said.

Last year, the port reported a net profit of $45.57m.

When Gray took over the top job in March, he inherited a range of issues - including a poor safety record following a spate of deaths.

There had been four deaths since 2017, most recently 26-year-old Atiroa Tuaiti who died in April.

Gray said a Construction Health and Safety New Zealand report on safety, released in March 2021, made 45 recommendations, of which most had been addressed. Those still outstanding were issues with fatigue management and training.

Maritime Union of New Zealand Auckland branch secretary Russell Mayne said the port under Gray was making safety a primary focus, and he was optimistic.

“If you asked me where we are at this point in time compared to where we were with Tony Gibson (the former chief executive), it’s chalk and cheese,” Mayne said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Workers at the Fergusson Container Terminal previously complained about the automated straddlers.

He said the added feeling of safety at the port would help attract more people to it as a career path – a point Gray said was already seen in recruitment numbers.

“When I arrived we were certainly struggling, but we’ve made a conscious effort of attracting talent.

He said the port was now recruiting about eight people a month.

Most waterside workers began as lashers (or those who disconnect containers before they are unloaded), but Gray said there was a new emphasis on up-skilling workers to become crane or straddler operators.

He said an induction session last week was likely to add 19 new workers to the port, which would cut the current staff shortage of 40 waterside workers almost in half.

“I’m quite comfortable now that by the end of the year we will be in a very good position in regard to both stevedores and the right skills we need to move forward,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The return of freight by air was not likely to affect the number of containers coming through the port, Gray said, with weight limits limiting the products that could be flown in the bellies of passenger aircraft.

Despite the net loss, Gray said there were green shoots.

Revenue increased to $265.3m, up 17.2% on 2021. Operating costs increased by 12.9%.

The port also handled over 10.8 million tonnes of freight, an increase of 8% on previous year, which included containers, bulk cargoes and vehicles.

Container volumes showed a slight decline of less than 1%, with 811,565 compared to 818,238 last year.

Gray said this was due to fewer ships arriving, resulting from pandemic disruption.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A worker died at the Ports of Auckland Wiri storage facility in June last year.

The heavy vehicle and car trade had increased about 2%, with 240,544 units passing through the port.

In June the port received the world’s first electric ship-handling tug with a 70-tonne bollard pull, which it named Sparky.

Sparky has the same strength as the port’s strongest diesel tug.

The port also claimed emissions fell 8.3%, although the results were unaudited, and the operation still released 11,464 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the year.