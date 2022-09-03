SkyCity is using its bulk buying power to offer staff cheaper food as the cost of living rises

Hospitality company SkyCity Entertainment has opened a ‘convenience store’ for staff to help them save money on food shopping.

With unemployment at a record low and the cost of living rising, some companies are finding innovative ways to relieve the pressure on staff and make their workplace more compelling.

SkyCity Entertainment, which operates Auckland’s landmark SkyCity casino and tower, is using its bulk buying power to offer staff savings on common food staples through its own in-house “convenience store”.

The company’s food and beverage team, which came up with the idea, calculated a staff member buying four 2-litre bottles of milk, four loaves of bread and a tray of eggs a fortnight at cost from SkyCity would shave $2800 off their annual food bill compared with buying the same goods at local supermarkets.

SkyCity general manager of hospitality David Allott said the idea came from a brainstorming session where the team was thinking about how to use the company’s scale to help and support employees, as well as continue to attract and retain staff.

“We realised that we actually could add significant savings to our employees, in what is a very challenging environment at the moment,” he said.

SkyCity’s first convenience store opened to its 2000 Auckland staff last week, and the concept will be expanded to its Hamilton and Queenstown sites over the next few weeks.

Supplied SkyCity general manager of hospitality David Allott says the company can offer cheaper food to its staff without stretching its resources.

Allott said the Auckland store sold more than 500 items over the first two or three days, exceeding his expectations.

“The feedback has been excellent,” he said. “That was just our starting point, and we're really keen to expand on that and continue adding products that we know will add value and help our employees.”

Still, the company wasn’t planning to expand to a full supermarket offering and would limit its range to core staples which it could offer materially cheaper than local supermarkets, he said.

From next week, SkyCity will also start offering its staff the option of buying pre-made “family meals” prepared in its restaurant kitchen, such as 1kg of butter chicken, for which they would only be charged the cost of the ingredients, Allott said.

“Employees will be able to pick that up at the end of the shift and take that home and enjoy it with their families and see a genuine saving in their pockets, which we are really excited about,” he said.

Supplied SkyCity is selling staff basic food staples at cost from a 'convenience store' operating out of its Auckland 24/7 staff restaurant.

The company aims to develop an online click-and-collect ordering service enabling staff to collect their food at the exit on their way home, he said.

Allott said the new services offered staff benefits without taking extra resources.

“We clearly have the same resource challenges as everybody else and so we had to say, well, what on the one hand is not going to put more pressure on our teams, and then create extra work, but equally will add value for all of our teams across the entire precinct.

“We just felt this was a really great opportunity to use our volumes and scale and buying power to help without putting more pressure on our teams,” he said. “We've been very focused on putting our people first and making the business model fit the resources that we've got and have work-life balance for all our people and this was we felt a great solution.”

Businesses across most industries are facing labour shortages after the normal movement of workers across the border was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many are now trying to scale up their operations after they were forced to downsize when business dried up due to the pandemic.

SkyCity reported a $33.6 million loss for the year to the end of June with revenue and profits down across all its properties. Lockdowns and border closures have disrupted its operations over the past three years but it expects to climb back to profit this year.

The group hosted its first company-wide recruitment open day last month, resulting in 24 hires, with more in the pipeline. Vacancies fluctuate, but it currently has about 400 vacancies across the group, a spokesperson said.