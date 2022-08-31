FMA warns against man who forged financial adviser credentials

James Greig, director of supervision at the Financial Markets Authority, says: ‘Trust in the financial advice sector is imperative and any misconduct that undermines that must be held to account.”

The Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has warned the public not to deal with Wisdom House Investment Partners, and Yuen Pok Loo.

The regulator has issued a permanent stop order against Wisdom House and Loo, after concluding he falsely held himself out as a financial adviser in an email to clients.

Attached to the email was a forged letter purporting to be from the authority (FMA) claiming Wisdom House and Loo had been granted a financial advice provider licence.

“The FMA advises the public not to engage with, nor to accept offers of financial services from, and not to provide money to, Mr Loo or Wisdom House,” a spokesperson for the regulator said.

Any clients of Loo, or Wisdom House, should contact the FMA, the spokesperson said.

In December, the FMA stripped Wisdom House of its licence to give advice, after its only financial adviser was found to have engaged in serious misconduct at his previous employer.

Loo set Wisdom House up after his contract was terminated by Wellington-based financial services firm FoxPlan​, the FMA said in December.

NZFMA The FMA has published a new guide to managed funds following research suggesting more New Zealanders are considering alternative investments because of low interest rates.

While at FoxPlan, Loo told clients he was an authorised financial adviser when he was not, the FMA said.

FoxPlan was censured by the FMA in July after the regulator found four of FoxPlan’s representatives wrongly told clients they were authorised financial advisers, or financial planners.

Loo’s misconduct at FoxPlan also included invoicing clients for advice using altered FoxPlan invoices so FoxPlan’s clients would pay him directly, resulting in him misappropriating $36,030​ from FoxPlan between July 4, 2018 and November 4, 2020,​ the FMA said.

Loo returned the stolen funds to FoxPlan and the FMA was not aware of any clients suffering a financial loss because of his misconduct, the authority said.

The regulator made an interim stop order against Wisdom House and Loo on August 15.

“The FMA is now satisfied Mr Loo falsely held himself out as a financial adviser in an email to clients or potential clients,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The permanent stop order against Wisdom House and Loo bans them from engaging in giving financial advice, or investing people’s money for them.

The FMA has opened a criminal investigation in relation to this matter, and the stop order does not affect the authorty’s ability to take further regulatory action, the spokesperson said.

The Registrar of Companies has initiated action to remove Wisdom House from the Companies Register.

The company’s registered office was in a residential street in the Auckland suburb of Highland Park.