Fire engineering expert to lead Invercargill Airport

Incoming Invercargill Airport Limited chief executive Stuart Harris says he’s looking forward to experiencing the lifestyle Southland offers.

Invercargill Airport has named fire engineering expert and former international chief executive Stuart Harris as its new boss.

He takes over from chief executive Nigel Finnerty who announced in June that he would be stepping down after six years in the role.

Harris comes with more than a decade of experience with airports; designing terminal and commercial building developments from planning stages through to construction and commissioning.

He most recently served as the chief executive of fire engineering consultancy firm Holmes Fire NZ, but previously held an international CEO role with Holmes Fire guiding its expansion into the USA and Australia.

Harris holds aa Master of Engineering in Fire Engineering from the University of Canterbury and an MBA from the University of Auckland.

Away from work, he is also been an active member of his community, having spent 14 years as a volunteer firefighter, participating actively in local pest and weed control programmes, coaching at the local harriers running club, volunteering as a parent tutor at his local playcentre, and helping train guide dogs.

Invercargill Airport board chairperson Grant Lilly said the board had been impressed with a wide range of high-quality applicants for the role and were pleased to have someone with Harris’ capability, experience, enthusiasm, and personality joining its small team.

“Stuart has significant experience working in a safety-focused and highly regulated industry sector. We’re delighted to have him lead the team at Invercargill Airport as we head into a period of quite substantial growth and development, building on the success of A320 jet services non-stop from Auckland,” he said.

The airport is well-placed to service the rapidly diversifying economy in Southland, and the needs of local air travellers, and domestic and international visitors, to the lower South Island, Lilly said.

Harris said he was looking forward to shifting to Invercargill with his wife and three children.

“We can’t wait to enjoy the outdoor environment and lifestyle that Southland has to offer. I’m a keen runner and mountain biker, so I’m excited to try new trails and explore the amazing environment of Southland.”

He was also excited to be taking on the hands on role of airport chief executive at a time when there were many opportunities for Invercargill and its airport, he said.

Harris will start his new job on October 31.