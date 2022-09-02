Nando's called out over 'free' delivery promo

Nando’s customers have criticised the chain’s “free delivery” promotion, pointing out higher prices for delivered items. (File photo)

Chicken chain Nando’s is the latest food business to upset customers by charging higher prices for items delivered for “free.”

Clucked off chicken fans were quick to point out the inflated prices after Nando’s promoted a free delivery offer on its Facebook page.

One customer noted, “it's a bit sketchy to say 'free delivery’ but then jack up the price of all the items for deliveries vs pickups”, while another said the promotion was “very underhanded indeed”.

The complaints come after a Consumer NZ investigation of misleading delivery prices and found many fast food outlets were increasing the cost of every item in a customer's order if it was delivered, as well as charging a delivery fee.

The watchdog said restaurants risked breaching the Fair Trading Act by charging customers more for each item they got delivered, and it has lodged an official complaint with the Commerce Commission.

“In July, we said businesses should be upfront about additional delivery fees so the customer can make an informed decision,” Consumer NZ spokesperson Gemma Rasmussen​ said.

“Since then, we heard Nando’s occasionally offers ‘free delivery’ as a perk, but the items will cost you more if you get them delivered. It’s hard to see how that makes delivery free.”

In response, Nando’s said the higher price of delivered items helped cover the costs and fees associated with delivery companies.

This was “common practice” in the industry, it said, and customers were encouraged to make sure they selected delivery before choosing items so the price shown was accurate.

Consumer NZ launched its investigation into fast food chain prices after complaints from customers. It found Pizza Hut and Domino’s increased the cost of every item in a customer’s order if it was delivered.

Domino’s has since added information to its website to let customers know it charged a 6% delivery service fee. It also emailed the customers on its database to let them know about the fee.

KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Taco Bell, all operated by Restaurant Brands, have added ‘Menu Pricing’ to their terms and conditions.

“Menu prices may differ between delivery and pick-up due to the different associated costs and the nature of those services. The cost of delivery is captured through both the menu price and the service fee,” the clause states.