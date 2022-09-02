ExportNZ chairman says Russian sanction regime is inconsistent

ExportNZ chairman David Boyd says he is not optimistic about how his views on Russian sanctions will be received, but that he is being honest.

Kiwis are often naive about Russian sanctions and the current sanction regime is inconsistent, ExportNZ chairman and company owner David Boyd says.

Boyd made clear the war was “totally wrong” and had to stop immediately, voicing concern about how his comments might be received.

But he said New Zealanders might be underestimating how little influence Russians had over current events and the pressures people there were under.

“It is illegal in Russia to criticise what Putin is doing and people are having to be extremely careful.”

Boyd is the founder of Christchurch company Foot Science International which makes orthodic insoles that are designed to help people overcome injuries and improve mobility.

Russia had been one of the company’s major markets until the invasion of Ukraine and Boyd said he had typically visited the country about twice a year.

New Zealand sanctions do not restrict the export of most goods to Russia, including food and medical supplies, though most exporters appear to have cut ties for a mixture of practical and ethical reasons, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare being one of the more major exceptions.

SUPPLIED ExportNZ chairman and Foot Science director David Boyd says Foot Science has not shipped product to Russia since just before its invasion of Ukraine, a shipment for which it can’t now be paid.

Boyd said Foot Science International had not shipped any product to Russia since about a week before the invasion and its distributor in Russia had been unable to pay for that shipment because it could not find a bank willing to handle the payment.

Despite that shipment being “obviously something that was done well prior to the invasion” and Foot Science’s products not being subject to sanctions anyway, “the banks have made it impossible for us to get paid for that particular transaction”, he said.

Boyd said he would not be at all surprised if some Foot Science products were being re-exported to Russia by partners in nearby countries, but said that was not something the company had knowledge of or was facilitating.

“The speed at which the West was able to put such well-focused sanctions against the super wealthy in Russia was fantastic, and I think that has been great,” he said.

But there was a lack of consistency in the Government implementing well-targeted sanctions alongside what was in effect a broader bar on trade, he said.

“If we are being really honest, if people believe sanctions are the best way to influence Putin, why is Europe still buying $1 billion a day of gas?”

ExportNZ is a division of BusinessNZ and bills itself as the voice of New Zealand exporters.

Boyd said he did think it was important to continue trading.

“As long as it is considered to be humanitarian; medical goods, food, then yes.

“The vast majority of people there are incredibly poor, and I don't understand how increasing that poverty will help anyone. It is much more likely that it makes it worse.”

Boyd said he did not know an example of sanctions bringing about regime change. North Korea being a case in point where that had failed.

“I do ‘get it’, but these are real people's lives that we are messing around with. We'd better be really sure that what we're doing is right.”

Governments in Europe have been considering similar dilemmas, with the European Union considering, but on Thursday ultimately rejecting a broad ban on Russian tourists, in favour of a decision to scrap a 2007 agreement that had made it easier for Russians to obtain visas.

PARLIAMENT TV Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks on the Russia Sanctions Bill in March.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta indicated the Government was not considering a broader ban on visitors from Russia here.

“Russian citizens must still apply for a visa, which is then assessed by New Zealand immigration officials against a set of strict criteria,” she said.

“The measures we have taken are intended to target individuals, entities and services associated with Putin’s unjust war.

”A blanket target of Russian people who have no direct connection to the unjust and unprovoked actions of Putin’s government, may prove to be an unfair judgment on people who do not support his actions,” she said.