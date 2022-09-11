Inland Revenue suggested proposed public transport tax break would flop

The tax department doubts many employers will decide offering staff public transport subsidies is worth the bother, even with a tax break.

A plan to encourage more use of public transport by changing fringe benefit tax rules is unlikely to result in significant uptake, Inland Revenue advised the Government.

But Auckland Transport is more optimistic, saying it does expect interest from employers.

An omnibus tax bill released by Revenue Minister David Parker on August 31 proposed that subsidies on public transport offered by employers to their workers would not be subject to fringe benefit tax (FBT), so long as those subsidies were mainly for travel between work and home.

Parker focused on the rule change when he issued a media statement unveiling the legislation, even though it included much bigger-ticket changes to the proposed GST treatment of Airbnb bookings and Uber fares and, originally, to KiwiSaver fees.

Inland Revenue (IR) advised Parker that excluding public transport subsidies from fringe benefit tax could achieve “small environmental improvements” and encourage some employers to offer it as a benefit.

But it advised against the change, forecasting it would not result in significant behavioural change and could create new “distortions”, for example between employers who took advantage of it and others that instead chose to offer their staff subsidised ebikes.

“Uptake will likely not be significant enough to materially change employees’ behaviour in respect of their between work and home travel”, it said.

STUFF Efeso Collins talks about whether his policy of free public transport is affordable for the city, during the Stuff Auckland mayoral debate on August 31.

It estimated the likely cost of the tax break at $9 million a year.

But it said that was based on its estimate of how much tax would be foregone on subsidies that employers might currently be providing, rather than any assumption it would bring about change.

IR said employers that had tried to provide public transport subsidies in the past had encountered significant compliance costs setting up and operating processes to top up employees’ electronic travel cards or in arranging to be billed directly by public transport providers.

A number of larger employers it consulted had said the tax break would not be much use to their staff as they had remote work sites, it said.

However, Auckland Transport spokesperson Sam Stephenson said it had spoken to a number of employers that were interested in providing public transport subsidies but which had been put off by the “fringe benefit tax burden”.

It has been trialling subsidised transport with four businesses, including Genesis Energy which worked with Auckland Transport to offer its Auckland staff a special Hop card that subsidises staff travel by 25%.

The proportion of Genesis staff who used public transport to commute jumped from 19% to 47% after the company moved offices in 2020 and began offering the subsidy, Stephenson said.

“We are keen to further develop the product we have trialled and to be able to offer it at scale to more Auckland businesses,” he said.

Genesis spokesperson Chris Mirams said the proportion of its Auckland staff taking advantage of its subsidy was now just under 60%.

“Earlier this year we extended the subsidy with Auckland Transport for five years.

“We hope the decision to remove FBT will encourage businesses to look at the role they play and how they can support their people to reduce transport emissions,” Mirams said.

The proposed requirement that FBT-exempt subsidies would be mainly for commuting could be satisfied by ensuring employer-subsidised Hop cards only worked between Monday and Friday, Stephenson said.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said employers would not be able to reimburse staff for public transport costs without that being treated as income subject to income tax.

So she assumed employers would need to reach agreements with transport operators to ensure they and their staff could take advantage of the FBT exemption.

“I think everybody would agree it's a great idea, just the mechanism to do it is potentially administratively heavy,” she said.