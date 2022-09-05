'Endless issues': Rugby fans plead for Sky Sport Now app fix

Sky Sport Now users reported issues with repeated buffering, freezing and pixelated images during the All Blacks’ win over Argentina on Saturday night.

Sky TV’s sport streaming service is once again the subject of complaints after “endless issues” left rugby fans frustrated for a second weekend in a row.

Dozens of Sky Sport Now users reported issues with repeated buffering, freezing and pixelated images during coverage of the All Blacks’ win over Argentina on Saturday night.

On Monday, Sky TV spokesperson Kirsty Way​ acknowledged Stuff’s request for comment and said a response would be provided “asap” that afternoon.

A follow-up request was not responded to and no further information had been received at the time of publication.

The Sky Sport Now app was updated on August 22 to introduce new features and improve picture quality. The upgrade had been “largely successful”, the broadcaster said.

However, complaints about its performance have been posted on the Sky Sport Facebook page during some high profile sports fixtures, including the All Blacks’ two most recent test matches and a much-anticipated Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Following the earliest complaints on August 23, Way said some issues were because Samsung “had a glitch at their end – affecting customers with Samsung TVs.”

Samsung was working on a solution, and it was hoped the fault would be fixed later that day, Way said.

Five days later Way said Sky was investigating what appeared to be a small numbers of users who had issues with the app during the All Blacks’ first test against Argentina.

“We are terribly sorry for this and working hard to fully understand what went wrong and implement a remedy as soon as possible,” she said.

Last month, Sky reported it had increased its profit by 41% and grown revenues for the first time in six years.

It planned to return $70 million to shareholders and resume paying dividends.