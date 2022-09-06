$1.2 million to repair sinking house that originally cost $502,000

Henry Wiraja bought his first home in the Auckland suburb of Massey in 2012. What began as a slight drainage issue revealed a much more worrying secret - his house is sinking.

Henry Wiraja​’s house is sinking, the trusses in his roof are detaching, and now he has been told it will cost $1.2 million to repair his home.

When he bought the house in 2013, it was only about six months old and recently received its council code of compliance, so Wiraja thought it was unlikely to have any problems.

The estimated repair cost from a quantity surveyor is more than twice what he paid for the Gordon Stanley Dr property in the Auckland suburb of Massey.

Supplied/Stuff A structural engineer found the strength of the floor in Wiraja’s bathroom could be compromised by a cut joist.

Wiraja said when he was told the final estimated repair price two weeks ago, his first reaction was: “Oh crap, who is going to pay that?

“Even the CV (capital value) is only $1.1m.”

He is now suing the developer of the property, the builder, and Auckland Council that certified it.

Wiraja said inflation had contributed to the high cost of repair.

He expects to pay $120,000 in legal fees, and hired lawyer Callum McLean of McLean Law.

McClean said the case remained before the Waitakere District Court, but he planned to make an application for the case to be heard by the High Court.

Before an application could be lodged, the developer, builder and Auckland Council all had to state their position on the application.

“If there is no opposition, we should be able to transfer the matter by consent,” he said.

“Presumably at some point it will go to a mediation, if the other parties agree to mediate. And if it doesn’t settle at a mediation it will then get a hearing, but that will be a good couple of years away.”

Supplied An engineer’s report found bracing in the roof was inadequate, with signs of some truss separation occurring.

The defendantshad cited time limitations for a claim of six years under Limitation Act and 10 years under the Building Act in defence.

McLean said another limitation period in the Limitation Act stated claimants had three years to file a claim from the late knowledge date for defects discovered outside the limit, which overrode the six-year limitation period.

Wiraja​ said about three years ago, he noticed the floors at the back of his house were sloping, and a geotechnical report into the property found issues throughout, and stated the home should never have received council certification.

Supplied Wiraja took this image of a broken support in his roof after structural engineers had examined the property.

The report found insufficient clearance between the sub-floor and earth underneath, excessive ground moisture below the floor of the kitchen and dining room area, missing bracing members around piles, floor joists that had been cut, and that bracing in the roof was inadequate.

“I have noticed some of the floors have started to get more uneven, especially in the bedroom area where the water is actually ponding,” Wiraja said.

The builder of the property was Samson Construction Ltd​. Its director Nobel Sen​ refused to comment.

A council spokesperson said the matter was the subject of legal proceedings, and the council was unable to comment.

Supplied One of the piles in the corner of Wiraja’s home has been lengthened and secured with a plate, which a structural engineer’s report says compromises its strength.

The developer of the property was Shah Homes Ltd​.

Its lawyer said: “As this matter is currently before the courts our client has no comment at this time.”

Wiraja supports his mother and father, who live with him, and a flatmate also lives at the property.

Property law expert Joanna Pidgeon​ said all home buyers should do their due diligence, and have a building report and a Land Information Memorandum report done, regardless of how recent the code of compliance was issued.