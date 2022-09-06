Millions fewer letters being sent but future not 'letterless', NZ Post says

NZ Post is transitioning its fleet to low emission vehicles.

The future is not letterless, says David Walsh, NZ Post Tukurau Aotearoa chief executive, after announcing a record $102 million​ after-tax profit, up by $70m​ on the previous year.

“It’s a less letters environment,” he said.

In the past 15 years, letter volumes have plunged from 1.5 billion a year, to just under 240 million, and while online shopping boosted the number of parcels NZ Post carried, letter volumes would continue to fall.

Walsh said NZ Post did not know when letter volumes would reach their floor, but letters would continue to be delivered because they remained important for some communities, and for processes including elections, and censuses.

READ MORE:

* NZ Post delivers $60m half year profit on the back of record parcel volumes

* NZ Post spends $15 million on a new look to unite its courier brands

* NZ Post delaying mail in favour of parcels, union claims some homes getting mail just once a week



Despite falling letter volumes, NZ Post was not seeking an agreement from the Government to allow it to deliver letters less frequently to homes and businesses, Walsh said.

Rural areas have deliveries five times a week, and urban areas three times a week – a deliberate strategy to keep rural areas connected.

“The frequency is not something we are digging into too heavily,” Walsh said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about flood-hit Nelson, rogue MP Gaurav Sharma and the new Kiwibank deal during her weekly press conference.

The price of postage on a standard letter rose in July from $1.50 to $1.70, and the cost for sending large and oversized letters went up to $3 and $4.30 respectively.

The profit for the year ended June 30 did not include proceeds from the $1.2 billion sale of Kiwibank to the government, because that deal would settle in the coming months.

Negotiations had not begun with the Government about how much of its 53% share of the Kiwibank sale price would have to be paid to the Government as a dividend.

NZ Post is a state-owned enterprise owned by the Government.

“If anything were to be retained it would be on the basis of a robust business case,” Walsh said.

Walsh said the record result was driven by an increase in earnings from NZ Post’s share in Kiwi Group Holdings, which owned Kiwibank, and growth in NZ Post’s parcel segment.

“The next couple of years will be extra challenging as we face into rising costs and a tight labour market,” Walsh said.

NZ Post’s wage bill has risen with 11.7% pay rises for experienced posties, and 18.5% for entry level positions.

“We had to make sure we could attract the people we needed into our business,” Walsh said.

An unforecasted Covid-related surge in demand for parcel deliveries drove up costs because NZ Post had to hire more people, expand its sites and transport fleet.

Growth in parcel volumes had now returned to more normal levels, Walsh said.

supplied/Stuff David Walsh, chief executive of NZ Post Tukurau Aotearoa.

Parcel revenue in the year was $658m, up $137m on the previous year, with 93 million parcels delivered, an increase of 8 million on the previous year.

It delivered 238 million letters, which was a decrease of 36 million on the previous year.

During the year, NZ Post bought Fliway Group, which specialised in delivering larger items.

“During the year, the investment into our parcel processing infrastructure has continued at pace. The Christchurch Processing Centre officially opened in August 2022, and the new Wellington Super Depot is scheduled to be formally opened in October 2022,” Walsh said.

A new processing centre in Wiri, Auckland, was scheduled to open next year, he said.

The drop in letter volumes cost NZ Post $45m in revenue, and Walsh said: “We are continuing to progress work on a sustainable long-term solution for mail services, which will include pricing, cost and operating model changes,” he said.

Without Kiwibank’s contribution to revenue, Walsh said NZ Post was realistic about profitability in the short to medium-term.

But, he said: “I would be extremely disappointed, if we don’t achieve a profitable business.”