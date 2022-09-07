Anger over $35m waterways upgrade plan for Richmond South

A upgraded section of Borck Creek in Richmond West during a storm that hit the Nelson-Tasman region in August. The creek is due to be widened further up the catchment as part of a Richmond South waterways upgrade programme.

Outgoing Tasman District Council Motueka ward councillor David Ogilvie says he is angered and annoyed by what he calls an “inconsistency” of funding for water infrastructure upgrades at Richmond and Motueka.

As elected members on the strategy and policy committee in August​ agreed to objectives for a Richmond South waterways upgrade programme, Ogilvie took aim at its $35 million price tag.

Three months earlier, $100,000 was “reluctantly, grudgingly” earmarked for the implementation of the Motueka Catchment Management Plan, he said.

“Here we are looking at $35m [for Richmond South]. I'm just lost for words, I'm so bloody angry.”

READ MORE:

* Tasman district councillor David Ogilvie not seeking re-election

* Tasman District Council sets rates revenue rise of 5.05%

* The rise and rise of Richmond, Tasman's fast-growing settlement



Supplied Proposed upgrades of the waterway network in Richmond South involve the widening of Borck Creek and its main tributaries – Reed Andrews Drain, Whites Drain and Bateup Drain.

Ogilive queried whether there had been public consultation about the Richmond South upgrade programme.

“Where is the iwi report on this? Should this not be in the Long Term Plan? How much are the developers going to contribute etc, etc, etc,” he said. “There's so much in here which isn't in here.”

In response, strategic policy manager Dwayne Fletcher said the council had consulted on its Urban Stormwater Strategy and Richmond Catchment Management Plan.

“What we're talking about here is the implementation of aspects of those,” Fletcher said.

The Richmond South programme was “three tiers down” from public consultation undertaken on other plans and strategies.

“We're getting down to a level of detail, which is totally consistent with the catchment management plan and the stormwater strategy, which have been publicly consulted on and iwi were involved all the way.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Long-serving Tasman District Council Motueka ward representative David Ogilvie is not standing again.

There was “quite a bit of funding” in the Long Term Plan and the activity management plan for the work at Richmond South.

“For the next 10 years, we've got pretty good budgets,” Fletcher said.

Ogilvie on Tuesday said he accepted funding for the Richmond South project was outlined in the LTP but remained angry about what he saw as an “inconsistency” between programmes for Richmond and Motueka.

He stressed that he supported the plans to upgrade Richmond South infrastructure but $35m was “in total contrast” with $100,000 for upgrades in the Motueka catchment.

A staff report about the Richmond South upgrade says the $35m capital programme, earmarked to be delivered between 2022 and 2029, involves construction of multiple large projects. Of the total budget, a “significant” portion is reserved for land acquisition on designated and undesignated land.

Supplied Some of the land that has been designated at Richmond. The image includes designations for more than just proposed waterway upgrades. Transport designations are also included.

The proposed work includes the widening of Borck Creek and its main tributaries – Reed Andrews Drain, Whites Drain and Bateup Drain – as well increasing the capacity of creek crossings under state highways 60 and 6.

“These upgrades also involve enhancement of stream health, ecological diversity, walking and cycling connectivity and amenity,” the staff report says.

In 2010, the council designated a corridor of land along Borck Creek, Eastern Hills Drain, Reed Andrews Drain, Whites Drain and Bateup Drain with the intention to use it for waterway upgrades.

However, land that was previously designated “may not be required for the upgrades and, conversely, land that is not designated may be required as well”.

Tasman District Council The upgraded intersection of Berryfield Drive and Lower Queen St at Richmond West, near Nelson. (Video first published in June, 2021)

Since 2015, the council had worked on upgrades of Borck Creek and Poutama Creek in Richmond West, which allowed developments such as Berryfields, The Meadows and Arvida to progress.

Development and associated infrastructure planning and construction are shifting from Richmond West towards Richmond South.

Programme objectives agreed by elected members in August would “guide future design, designations and land acquisitions”, the staff report says.