Risk of power cuts on Tuesday evening recedes but supplies still 'tight'

Transpower says it will be working closely with the power industry to ensure that supply meets demand on Tuesday.

A small risk of power cuts on Tuesday evening has reduced further after electricity firms responded to a call for more generation, an update from system operator Transpower suggests.

Transpower’s general manager of operations, Stephen Jay, said available generation during the period of Tuesday evening peak demand had risen to point where it was expected to be close to the minimum 200-megawatt buffer that Transpower tries to maintain at all times.

The update suggests that Transpower might need to ask lines companies to remotely turn-off ripple-controlled hot-water systems if one major problem was to occur on Tuesday evening, such as the failure of one of the five turbines at Genesis’ Huntly power station or one of the Cook Strait power lines.

But it would probably take at least two major faults for there to be power cuts.

Transpower issued a notice to power firms on Monday asking they provide more generation between 6pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday to reduce the risk of power shortages during the current cold snap.

General manager of operations Stephen Jay said generators had responded well to the request, but the situation “remains tight and we will continue to work closely with industry to ensure that generation supply meets demand tonight.”

“To be clear, we do not anticipate any disruption to electricity supply for consumers,” he said.

Spot prices on the wholesale market climbed above 90 cents a kilowatt-hour at one point on Tuesday morning, which is about 10 times their normal historical level.