Still having issues with Sky Sport Now? Here's what you should do

Sky TV customers affected by ongoing issues with its sport streaming service are within their rights to ask for a refund, even if they don’t want to cancel their subscription, Consumer NZ says.

The Sky Sport Now app was updated on August 22 to introduce new features and improve picture quality.

While the broadcaster said the upgrade had been “largely successful,” complaints about the app’s performance continue pour in, with users reporting problems with repeated buffering, freezing and poor image quality.

Despite the ongoing complaints, Sky TV has repeatedly said only “a small number” of users have been affected, and it is “working hard” to prevent the problems reoccurring.

But the platitudes appear to be wearing thin with those affected. On Monday night, Facebook user David Byrne vented his frustration on the Sky Sport NZ page.

“Are you guys ever going to let customers know what you are doing to fix the various issues since the app ‘upgrade’?” he asked

“I'm sick of getting told we are looking into it but never getting a straight answer on when you will have things fixed.”

On Tuesday, Twitter user TJ Monk said he had deleted and reinstalled the app with “no improvement.”

“In fact [it is] worse. Yesterday the app was casting 24 hours behind, today won’t cast at all.”

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker​ said paid streaming services must be fit for purpose.

“Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, services must be provided with reasonable care and skill and fit for the purpose for which they were supplied.

“If a consumer pays for a streaming service, but it doesn’t work properly, we suggest they contact the provider and insist it fixes the problem.”

If the provider couldn’t resolve the issue, or didn’t fix it within a reasonable time, customers could cancel their contract and ask for a refund, Walker said.

Customers who didn’t want to cancel their contract could still ask for a refund or credit as compensation for the service not working.