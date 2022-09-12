The price of a piece of fish and a scoop of chips across New Zealand

The price of fish and chips is continuing to rise.

Thinking of enjoying a piece of fish and a scoop of chips at the beach this summer? How much you will pay may depend a lot on where in the country you are.

According to Stats NZ, the average price of a piece of fish and chips was $6.38 five years ago but in June it was $8.61 and in July it was up another 1.4% to $8.73.

As a category, seafood, which included fish, increased in price by 5.1% in July compared with July last year, while the average price of 1 kilogram of potatoes dropped 1.6% in July compared with June.

Stuff reporters around the country recorded the prices at their local fish and chip joint.

Stewart Island’s Kai Kart had the most expensive scoop of chips in the country in our survey at $7, while its blue cod was $9.

At Auckland’s The Fish and Chip Shop Sandringham and Westmere outlets, a piece of hoki was $4.80 and a small scoop of chips was $3.80, while in Epsom it was $5.20 for hoki and $4 for chips.

The Seafood Collective in Mt Eden, Auckland, charged $12 for tarakihi, $14 for snapper and $5 for chips.

John Hawkins/Stuff Bluff's Galley Takeaways owner Diane Williamson says rising business costs are resulting in more expensive fish and chips.

At Sing-Dar Takeaways in Hamilton it was $4 for a scoop and $4 for hoki.

In Wellington, the price of a piece of fish and a scoop of chips varied.

At the popular Mt Vic Chippery one scoop of chips was $6 while a piece of trevally was $8.70.

Island Bay’s Fu Xian Takeaways had a scoop of chips for $4.50 and a piece of blue warehou for $4.50, while at Wellington Seamarket in Lower Hutt a scoop of chips was $4.50 and a piece of snapper (battered or crumbed) was $14.90.

Wellington Seamarket in Lower Hutt had blue cod listed for $16.90 but not available when Stuff visited.

Over the hill in Masterton, a piece of fish from Green Frog was $4 and a scoop of chips $3.80.

In Taranaki, a piece of fish and a scoop of chips at Hāwera’s Double Happy Chinese Restaurant and Takeaways were both $3.50.

Down south, a scoop of chips was cheaper – with the price of chips everywhere we checked from Christchurch down to Gore coming in at $3.50 or less.

Robert Charles/Stuff Stewart Island has the most expensive scoop of chips at $7.

Bluff’s Galley Takeaways owner Diane Williamson told Stuff last month she’d had to pass ever-increasing business costs on to customers, which included paying more for her “go-to” product of blue cod.

Two years ago, it was $8.50 for a piece of blue cod at the store, the current price was $11, but she was increasing the price to $12.50 this month.

This was because the price she paid her suppliers was rising. It went up by 3% in April and was going up another 7% this month to $42.95.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said there were a number of factors that could lead to the price increase of fish and chips.

They included the fact it was harder for businesses to recruit workers and wages were rising at a fast pace, so it was affecting the cost of running a business.

“That will be affecting fish and chip shops directly, and will be affecting the fishing and horticulture industries,” he said. “Diesel costs have risen, so that is lifting the cost of fishing.”

The price of oil used for cooking might also be affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on exports from both countries.

Half of the global sunflower oil production used to come from those two countries and the war had caused a global shortage.

“For shops that are using sunflower oil, they have likely faced a cost increase and it is possible any alternative oil options are being pushed up in price,” he said.