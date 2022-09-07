Lovely by Skin Institute stores go into liquidation citing Covid disruption

Lovely by Skin Institute has gone into liquidation.

Lovely by Skin Institute has been put into liquidation and its six Auckland outlets have closed.

Skin Institute Group chief executive Justin Liddell said the disruption caused by Covid-19 to the business had been “severe”.

He said the beauty salons opened in 2019.

All 34 staff affected would be paid outstanding wages and commission, holiday pay and two weeks’ notice. A few staff might be moved to other parts of the group.

Prepaid packages, vouchers and gift cards with treatments could be redeemed at the group’s other businesses Off&On or Skin Institute, Liddell said.

READ MORE:

* 'I just feel like crying': Luxury department store David Jones employee devastated by decision to close

* Cosmetic treatments as common as getting a haircut in provincial NZ, but concerns over safety persist

* OfficeMax closing its shops in New Zealand



He said an attempt to sell the business in May was unsuccessful.

Over that time all likely options were exhausted, and it was decided the business was no longer viable, he said.

The salons had been affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and this, combined with the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic, had led to the decision to liquidate Lovely by Skin Institute, Liddell said.

John Fisk and Craig Sanson of PwC have been appointed as liquidators.