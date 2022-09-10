Here's how an Airbnb next door can affect you

The Christchurch City Council plans to place new rules on people renting out their homes to short-term visitors. (First published December 2020)

Houses in your neighbourhood being snapped up for short-term rentals can be bad news, but not necessarily for the reasons you might expect, new research indicates.

Research from Auckland University suggests that the presence of Airbnbs rentals in the suburbs reduces rents because they create “urban conflict” and chip away at the feeling of communit.

But Airbnbs were found to increase rents in apartment-heavy areas like the central city by about 3% to 4% because they increased demand, residents were happier to live in an environment where new faces were rife, and there were the amenities to deal with them.

In the suburbs, rents were shown to fall about 2% as the presence of Airbnbs increased, as locals chose to move out and new arrivals saw the area as less desirable.

The study was conducted by Auckland Business School researchers William Cheung​and Associate Professor Edward Yiu​, and used Melbourne as a case study.

READ MORE:

* Keep the villas, or knock them down? Auckland faces generational divide

* Is the design of our towns and cities making us fatter?

* Life in the 'burbs without a car – or why Aucklanders drive so much



Supplied/Stuff Researcher William Cheung has spent the last five years studying the effect of touristification, and started looking at the effect of Airbnbs on rent back in 2018.

“When visitors begin to swamp a community, local residents will be less willing to pay rent for that location and will move elsewhere,” he said.

With tourist numbers currently at a post-pandemic low, Cheung said now was the time for city planners to start regulating where Airbnbs could be run.

He said the research indicated Airbnbs should be limited in low-density areas and directed towards apartment-type properties in high-density areas.

Designated zoning could provide cities like Auckland more flexibility to supply tourism accommodation while avoiding “urban conflicts” between locals and visitors.

There are fears that the reopening of New Zealand’s borders could lead to a flood of landlords taking their properties off the long-term rental market and offering them to tourists instead, which could create new shortages and push rents up.

There are already signs of change – a proposed law would have them levy GST on fares and bookings.

Cheung said Melbourne was chosen because it had more open rental data, which could be matched to the prevalence of Airbnbs. But the findings were applicable to New Zealand cities, he said.

Cheung studies touristification. If gentrification is the effect of the wealthy moving into an area, touristification is the effect of unplanned tourism, how it can transform an area, and displace locals.

He said the new study was prompted when he was approached by an elderly woman while visiting Melbourne and staying at an Airbnb in the inner-city suburb of Footscray.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Propertyscouts director Ryan Weir speaks to Stuff about the rental market.

“She is very nice and talking to me about her personal stuff, but the lady immediately asked me why I booked an Airbnb,” Cheung said.

“Then her comment was on how she felt – how many different faces hanging around in her neighbourhood made an uncomfortable feeling for her.”

AirDNA figures show the supply of short-term rentals has declined in popular holiday spots around the country, including Wellington, but Auckland showed the biggest drop.

In July there were 4406 active Airbnb listings in the Auckland region, and 2880 of them were “entire houses”.

That was a 41% declined in total listings. Back in July 2019, there were 7530 active listings, with 4563 for “entire houses”.