Seek boss Ian Narev appointed to chair NZ Rugby's new commercial arm

NZ Rugby’s new commercial arm, a joint venture with United States investor Silver Lake, will be chaired by ex-pat New Zealander Ian Narev, the sports body has announced.

Narev, 55, is the chief executive of trans-Tasman online recruitment company Seek, which is valued on the Australian stock market at A$7.3 billion (NZ$8.2b) and a former boss of Australia’s Commonwealth Bank, which owns ASB.

NZ Rugby said players’ representative Richie McCaw and former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and fellow NZ Rugby director Bailey Mackey had also been appointed to the board of NZ Rugby Commercial (NZRC), along with NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and Silver Lake representatives Simon Patterson and Stephen Evans.

NZRC will also have two independent directors who have yet to be appointed.

Provincial rugby unions voted near unanimously to allow Silver Lake to buy a minority stake in NZ Rugby’s commercial arm in return for a cash injection of at least $200 million in June, after a period of intense debate.

Narev, who lives in Sydney, was educated at Auckland Grammar School and Auckland University and also attended Cambridge University and New York University before beginning his career as a management consultant.

He said in a statement that he had been “a die-hard rugby fan” since first watching the All Blacks on a black and white television in the 1970s.

“As digital technologies present opportunities for rugby fans in New Zealand and overseas, I am greatly looking forward to working with NZRC’s management team and all stakeholders of rugby in New Zealand,” he said.

A confidential report commissioned from consultant PWC by NZ Rugby and circulated in March to provincial rugby unions and the NZ Māori Rugby Board, provided a mixed assessment of the Silver Lake transaction.

It said that NZ Rugby did not have an immediate need for all the money that would be received through the deal and said the sports body probably wouldn’t be able to “put the genie back in the bottle” after selling a stake in its revenues.

It also said there were risks with the joint venture, but described the agreement with Silver Lake as fair.

It said the NZRC joint venture could help grow the game, “shore up the wider rugby system” and allow NZ Rugby to take “increased risks in pursuit of new global revenue streams”.

But it also said the business would need to grow revenues by 8.1% a year from new business initiatives in order to offset the dilutionary effect of Silver Lake having a share of NZ Rugby’s commercial income.