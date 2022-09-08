Are you being paid enough? Here's how your salary compares

How does your job compare to others in your industry?

If you’re looking for a pay rise in your current job, moving to Auckland could get you more money for doing the same thing.

Recruitment firm Hays surveyed 4425 organisations across Australia and New Zealand to gather information on the typical salaries being paid to staff.

It found 88% of employers intended to increase staff salaries in the next year, and of those 37% would lift them by more than 3%. This was due to the skill shortage and employee expectations. Only 31% were satisfied with their current salary.

Here are the “typical” salaries being paid in six key New Zealand industries.

Construction

Construction is a good place to be if you want more money.

A building construction project manager in Auckland earned a typical salary of $158,000, followed by $130,000 in the South Island and $125,000 in Wellington.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Civil construction pays well, with a project manager typically earning $143,000 in Auckland, $120,000 in Wellington and $110,000 in the South Island.

A building construction manager earned $194,000 in Auckland, $160,000 in Wellington and $140,000 in the South Island, while a design manager earned $138,000 in Auckland and $120,000 in both Wellington and the South Island.

Civil construction also paid well with a civil construction project manager in Auckland earning $143,000, $120,000 in Wellington and $110,000 in the South Island.

A civil construction manager earned $160,000 in Wellington, $153,000 in Auckland and $150,000 in the South Island, while a design manager earned $138,000 in Auckland, $120,000 in the South Island and $118,000 in Wellington.

In residential construction, a construction manager earned $150,000 in both Wellington and the South Island, but $140,000 in Auckland. A senior contracts administrator and quantity surveyor was paid $130,000 in Wellington and $120,000 in Auckland and the South Island.

A senior estimator was paid $130,000 in Auckland and Wellington and $120,000 in the South.

A local government project manager was paid $133,000 in Auckland and $122,000 in Wellington and the South.

Contact centres

If you work in contact centres in Christchurch you’re earning less than your colleagues in Auckland and Wellington.

A sales/telesales manager was paid $95,000 in Auckland and Wellington but just $71,000 in Christchurch.

A contact centre manager was paid $105,000 in both Auckland and Wellington but just $82,000 in Christchurch, while an operations manager was paid $115,000 in both Auckland and Wellington but only $87,000 in Christchurch.

A director of customer service or contact centres earnt $145,000 in Auckland and Wellington, while Christchurch directors were close behind on $143,000.

Marketing and digital

A marketing director in New Zealand earned $186,000, a senior marketing manager $141,000 and a marketing manager $111,000.

A communications manager earned $114,000, a bid manager $122,000 and a product manager $109,000.

Unsplash A marketing director in New Zealand typically earns $186,000.

In public relations and communications, an executive director of communications earned $220,000, a director earned $200,000 and a corporate relations manager earned $122,000.

In digital, a CRM manager earned $112,000 while a social media manager earned $112,000.

Human resources

An HR director with more than 1000 employees earned $250,000, while a director with 250 to 1000 employees earned $194,000.

Heads of learning and development and heads of remuneration and benefits both earned $179,000, while an industrial relations manager and employee relations manager, change manager and organisational development manager all earned $150,000.

A work health and safety (WHS) manager earned $130,000.

1 NEWS With more Kiwis thinking about leaving their jobs amid the pandemic employers are being forced to pull out all the stops.

Technology

The IT sector is still the highest paying industry in New Zealand.

In the tech sector, aside from leadership roles which earned more than $180,000, projects and change management had the highest-earning roles.

A senior project manager earned $145,000 in Auckland and Wellington, while in Christchurch they earned $130,000.

A project director and PMO manager earned between $160,000 and $190,000 across the country, while a programme manager earned $200,000 in Auckland and $190,000 in Wellington and Christchurch.

An enterprise architect earned $180,000 in Wellington and $170,000 in Auckland and Christchurch, while a senior change manager earned $160,000 in Auckland and Wellington and $150,000 in Christchurch.

Cybersecurity and software development also earned well, with an ISAM architect earning $180,000 across the country and a GRC consultant $160,000.

123rf Accounting directors typically earn upwards of $120,000.

A development manager earned $175,000 in Auckland, $160,000 in Wellington and $130,000 in Christchurch. A solution architect is typically on $170,000 in Auckland and Wellington and $160,000 in Christchurch.

Accounting and finance

All principals and directors in business services, external auditing insolvency, tax consulting, corporate finance and risk consulting earned more than $120,000, with the highest pay typically being $180,000.

For senior qualified accountants, a manager or head of financial planning earned $170,000 in Auckland, $150,000 in Wellington and $143,000 in Christchurch. A group financial controller or general manager of finance in a business with a turnover of more than $300 million earned $200,000 in Auckland and Wellington and $170,000 in Christchurch.

A senior commercial manager/director in a firm with the same turnover earned $205,000 in Auckland but only $170,000 in Wellington and Christchurch.

All the pay data in the survey are shown exclusive of KiwiSaver. You can compare how your salary stacks up here.