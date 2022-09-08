What you need to know about the iPhone 14 and esim

Apple’s iPhone 14 line-up has plenty of new features and one small but significant omission.

Eagle-eyed iPhone fans will have spotted a small but significant omission on the latest models, unveiled on Thursday.

The iPhone 14 line-up was launched with all the usual Apple hype and boasts better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery.

There are also some hi-tech safety features, including a motion sensor capable of detecting serious car crashes and automatically connecting to emergency services, and the ability to send SOS messages via satellite.

What the latest iPhone iterations don’t have, however, is a sim card slot – in the United States, at least.

Instead, the phones will be esim only, a change many tech experts had tipped for the iPhone 14.

Here’s what it could mean for you:

What’s an esim anyway?

It’s a sim card, but not as you know it. An embedded sim (esim) is a digital version built into a phone, tablet or smartwatch.

That means users can set up a phone without having to go into a shop to get a physical sim.

Is that the only benefit?

No. Multiple esims can be installed on the latest iPhones – six on the iPhone 14 and eight on the 14 Plus model.

They also allow users to have two phone numbers active at the same time. That’s handy for frequent travellers, people who live in areas with patchy coverage across different networks, and anyone with separate work and personal numbers.

Esim technology is particularly popular in Europe and Asia, where users tend to switch between prepaid plans to get the best data package available.

What are the downsides?

Because an esim is literally embedded in your phone, it’s more difficult to switch devices if your handset stops working.

With a physical sim, you can whip it out and put it in another phone, easily transferring your number and contact information.

Safety concerns have also been raised about the inability to remove esims and the potential for users’ movements to be tracked.

On the flip side, this can be an advantage if a phone is stolen as it makes it hard for thieves to hide their location.

Does this mean I won’t be able to use my current sim in an iPhone 14?

No. While Apple is moving away from physical sims in the US, iPhone 14 models sold in all other regions will still have a sim tray.

In New Zealand, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will support both the nano-sim and esim and there’s no word yet on when Apple might ditch physical sims altogether.

Does the iPhone I’ve already got support an esim?

That depends. In New Zealand, you’ll need to have an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later, a wireless carrier that supports eSIM use and a Wi-Fi network connection.

Check with your mobile provider if you’re not sure.