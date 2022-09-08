Businesses warned about potential Tork toilet paper shortage as Essity lockout continues

Tork toilet paper is in low supply as the Essity lock out continues.

It might be a great time to work from home, as businesses' supplies of Tork toilet paper begin to run low.

In an email to customers who supply the toilet paper to businesses, Essity’s business-to-business NZ general manager Mark Stevens said about 80% of Tork products were manufactured at Essity’s Kawerau site.

Essity, which also makes Purex toilet paper, and the Pulp and Paper Workers’ Union are in facilitation to try and find a way through the standoff over wages that forced the closure of Essity’s tissue paper mill in Kawerau.

Essity locked out striking workers after 19 days of industrial action and said its offer was very close to the union’s claim, but the union’s refusal to budge had blocked progress.

READ MORE:

* Kiwifruit picker reveals secret to earning $60 per hour

* Nearly 150 workers losing their jobs amid partial closures at Auckland-based printing plant

* Pay rises a hairy issue for both private and public sectors



“This action will cause issues with the ongoing supply of some Tork products,” Stevens said.

Tork toilet paper is a common brand supplied to businesses and workplaces.

1 NEWS The makers of Purex want more than $500,000 from its Kawerau Mill workers and their union.

“If we have been unable to supply your product choice, we apologise. As we are unable to put a timeframe on a conclusion to this industrial action we are unable to commit to when we will be back in a full supply situation.”

Essity offered staff a 14.7% pay rise over three years, with a pay rise of 3% this year, plus a lump sum payment of $4500 equal to another 5.4% to compensate them for inflation. In 2023 and 2024 there would be additional pay rises of 3%.

Essity’s general manager at Kawerau, Peter Hockley, said pay rates at the plant had exceeded inflation by a total of 10% since 2007 and the average union employees at Kawerau was $120,000 per year, including overtime.

“Our people are good workers, and they are well paid for that at rates well above most manufacturing jobs.

“The union wants 7% on pay rates going forward –it came to the table with that claim in May and hasn’t budged since, despite several increases in our offer.

“There’s no way that increase on base rates is sustainable including when inflation starts falling as everyone predicts. It also ignores the enormous increase in production costs – energy costs have doubled, shipping costs are up five-fold as well as pulp and other materials at record highs. We can’t just keep adding costs –something has to give,” Hockley said.

Kawerau is the last remaining paper production and manufacturing plant in the country supplying nearly 50% of the market.

The rest is made from imported paper and Hockley said Essity’s production could go the same way if the mill was forced to close.

In the last 12 months two major competitors exited New Zealand because of cost pressures.

More than $50,000 had been raised to support the locked-out workers, who have been blocked in making hardship withdrawals from their retirement savings.