Aboard Sparky the electric tugboat for its first job in Auckland

Sparky the electric tug performs its first commercial operation at the Ports of Auckland

Ports of Auckland added a new worker to its ranks on Friday as Sparky, the world’s first fully electric tugboat, completed its first commercial job.

Painted an appropriate bright green, keen-eyed observers will be able to pick Sparky out as it guides far larger ships in and out of port.

The tug culminates six years of work, during which the port approached multiple ship builders for help in creating a green alternative to the usual diesel-powered fleet.

“Today’s the day, so excited is the easiest way to put it – super excited,” captain Avinash Murthy said.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Sparky at berth, next to the four high voltage cables which can take the boat from 20% to 100% charge in two hours.

Sparky might only be 25 metres long and 13m wide, but the tug has 70-tonnes of pull – the same as the port's strongest diesel tug, the Hauraki.

For its first official job, it helped tug the 23,000-tonne Moana Chief cargo ship from its mooring at the port’s container terminal, and saw the 175-metre ship on its way to its next stop in Lyttelton.

And it did it all while emitting no greenhouse gasses – compared to the other tugs, which use about 200 litres of diesel during every hour-long operation.

Spark is the brainchild of general manager of marine Allan D’Souza, who first started working to bring in an electric tug in 2016.

“We approached a lot of ship building companies to find out if we could have a sustainable option.”

Finally, Dutch shipbuilder Damen came on board, and together they built the tug over three years.

Bringing Sparky from idea to reality cost the port $20.9 million, but the tug will pay itself off over its lifetime, with running costs less than a third of that of its diesel equivalents.

ALEX CAIRNS/Stuff Captain Avinash Murthy pilots Sparky towards the moored Moana Chief.

With two three-metre wide propellers that can swivel 360 degrees, Murthy said Sparky was able to turn on a dime.

But the biggest difference inside the vessel was the quiet. With no noisy diesel engine, all that can be heard is a faint hum as the motors ramp up to pull the cargo ships.

Sparky arrived at Ports of Auckland under heavy fog in July, and has been undergoing sea trials and certification.

It was a leisurely start for Sparky’s first official outing, setting out into the Waitematā Harbour around noon on Friday. The usual working day for the tug will start at 5am.

ALEX CAIRNS/Stuff Sparky’s steering has two propellers that can swivel 360 degrees.

The boat was helped on its first job by tug Waka Kume, which has been at the port for almost 22 years, and is likely to be retired and be replaced in time by another electric tug.

Sparky has garnered attention overseas, being nominated for the International Tug & Salvage Tug Boat of the Year.

It has also had a visit from representatives from the Tasmanian Government, which wanted to see it in action.

ALEX CAIRNS/Stuff Engineer Terry Jacobson in the engine room of Sparky the tug boat, which is largely given over to batteries, held within the large blue boxes.

A Canadian ship builder arrives on September 15 to have a look, and the port has received inquiries from a port in Qatar that wants to go electric.

Although this was its first commercial job, Sparky had already earned its sea legs, crossing the ocean from the ship builders in Vietnam on a seven-week journey.

Sparky charges in roughly two hours, and can do four jobs on a single charge.

Engineer Terry Jacobson said the boat also had generators onboard in case the batteries got too low. The ports company expect to use them, at most, once or twice a year.

ALEX CAIRNS/Stuff Sparky pulls the 23,000-tonne Moana Chief away from the container terminal.

To charge the boat’s 80 battery racks, which hold 2240 batteries, Sparky has its own substation – also painted bright green.

Power flows through four high voltage lines, which have to be cooled throughout.

When fully charged, Sparky carries 2784kWh of power.

Sparky was named via a public competition and vote in 2020 - in which organisers ruled out Tuggy McTugface as an option.

Runner-up names included Ārahi, meaning to lead or drive, E.T., short for electric tug, and Hiko, meaning electricity or power.

Electric Disco Biscuit was also a crowd favourite.

Judges finally picked Sparky after conducting radio tests, because it was the most distinct.

Sparky is anticipated to save about 465 tonnes of CO2 in diesel emissions annually.