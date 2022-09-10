Supie, MenuAid work together to offer shoppers a dinner alternative

Christchurch startup is trying to disrupt the meal delivery industry by offering much cheaper and flexible options for kiwis who want to take the, whats for dinner.

Kiwi start-ups MenuAid and Supie have teamed up to give shoppers an alternative to the supermarkets at dinner time.

MenuAid, an AI-powered food tech start-up, and Supie, an online-only grocer, are offering meal “bundles” designed to feed a family of four for $30.

Available on Supie’s website, the bundles combine MenuAid recipes with Supie’s catalogue of grocery items.

The businesses said it would give shoppers the chance to support small and local retailers, and save money on their grocery shopping.

Sarah Balle, Supie founder and chief executive, said food was a powerful force for change.

“We are working towards a more sustainable way we buy and sell food in New Zealand,” she said.

Meal bundles include ginger chicken stir-fry, pork with pear, sage and caramelised walnuts, and gnocchi.

Supie has more than 30,000 users.

MenuAid said it saved shoppers an estimated $200 each week on their food shops by offering AI-powered smart meal planning and recipe inspiration, focusing on seasonal and cost-effective produce.