Trade Me seller attempts to reach ex through iPhone listing

A Porirua seller is attmepting to reach his ex through a Trade Me listing.

When couples break up rekindling the relationship through a text, a phone call, or even an email is the norm.

But one Wellington man has taken to Trade Me to try and win his beloved Jules back.

The Porirua-based seller under the account name 424242 listed a 128 gigabit iPhone mini for sale on Thursday afternoon in an attempt to reach his ex-girlfriend.

“This is my ex’s iPhone that I got for her, right before she left me (I guess she really likes Android),” the listing said.

“I miss her badly, so please buy this little reminder of her from me quickly so that I can move on and pay the bills she left me with.”

The seller goes on to list the mint condition of the phone, before writing a message to his ex-girlfriend Jules.

“Jules, if you’re reading this, click buy now, and you can have it back for free as long as we can make up and move on - I’m really, really sorry for… lots of things that are just between us, and I accept all of you on whatever terms we can work out.

Supplied Spokesperson for Trade Me Ruby Topzand says there have been plenty of ‘interesting’ Trade Me listings in the past.

“I’m going to stick to what I said and not get in touch for a coupla [sic] months to give us time to cool off, but there will always be a place for you next to me. I know you hate fancy phones (I’m sorry I got it for you), so just click buy now and keep me - chuck the phone away if you want.”

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said the listing had already received a lot of attention, with 1000 views in less than 24 hours, and nine days until it closed.

“This does remind us of some other interesting listings we’ve seen in years gone by,” she said.

In 2018, Nicki from Warkworth auctioned off a ticket to an Ed Sheeran concert on the condition that the buyer took her as their date. The listing ended with 33,722 views and Nicki got her date.

In November 2018, a wife auctioned off her husband’s “hopes and dreams” which were in the form of a bulk load of Agee jars.

A wedding dress “worn once by mistake” was one of Trade Me’s most-viewed listings of 2018 with 106,677 views

On Boxing Day 2020, some unwanted gifts included a watch from a thoughtless ex and a washing line cord that was gifted from a husband to his wife.

“We wish both the seller and his ex the very best and hope the iPhone finds a new home, too,” Topzand said.