'Govt making small businesses pay for pageantry', with public holiday

The Government will announce today whether the country will have a public holiday to honour the Queen.

A public holiday to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II will be too expensive for small businesses to cope with, ACT Party leader David Seymour says.

It was revealed on Monday that New Zealanders will be given a day off on September 26, to coincide with a memorial service at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, a cathedral for which the late Queen laid the foundation stone for in 1954.

Seymour said his party did not support the idea. He estimated the day would cost businesses $450 million, based on figures provided by Treasury last year.

They came from a Treasury report into the prospect of a public holiday for Matariki, which counted the cost of a Friday public holiday at $443.5m, with a corresponding benefit of between $310.4m to $469.1m – meaning this additional holiday could amount to an economic gain or loss.

“In a cost of living crisis, the ACT Party cannot support yet another public holiday. It would amount to the Government making small business pay for pageantry,” Seymour said.

“New Zealanders are feeling the loss of the Queen, she was a true leader who selflessly served the Commonwealth every day of her life. The Government should be asking itself, though, is it fair to put another $450m of costs on to business in the middle of a cost of living crisis?

“Businesses have already been through so much over the past few years with Covid, another public holiday for Matariki and endless costs being piled on by Government.”

But the National Party supported a public holiday, a spokesperson for leader Christopher Luxon said.

A Green Party spokesperson said the party would also support a public holiday, if Cabinet decided to go ahead with one.

Denise Piper/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon says the Matariki public holiday will cost too much.

Mandy Lusk, the owner of Vivace restaurant in Auckland’s Fort St, said public holidays killed the central city because it emptied out.

“If they do it in the middle of the week it affects the entire week with loss of income as people take leave either side.”

She said Matariki being on a Friday rather than a Monday was “truly awful” for the industry and it would be “heartbreaking” to pay out for another public holiday.

“After these last few years we cannot afford to trade at a loss.”

If she was to open for the day, she had to pay staff time-and-a-half and give them a paid day in lieu meaning a kitchen hand on $25 an hour got an hourly rate of $62.50, while a sous chef would be $75 an hour.

“The reality is that you can only charge so much for a pizza.”

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said it was a one-off and an extraordinary event that the full Commonwealth was recognising.

“There would be a huge outcry if New Zealand did not mark this special time in our history and lifetimes. A public holiday is most definitely the right move,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “The Government should be asking itself, though, is it fair to put another $450 million of costs on to business in the middle of a cost of living crisis?” ACT Party leader David Seymour said.

“Yes, businesses have been impacted hugely by Covid, and now a challenging global economy, however the mood of the nation is such that any resistance from the business community would likely be seen negatively by many consumers.”

Given it is spring, people would probably mark the day by catching up with friends and family and spending time in and around the house, which would generate its own commercial benefit for businesses before the day as people stocked up on supplies for socialising and projects, he said.

Monique Ford/Stuff National president of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand Mike Egan says members can’t afford to open on public holidays.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said his organisation was waiting to hear details from the Government on Monday afternoon.

“At this stage, we don’t know whether shops will be allowed to open or not.”

Monsoon Poon restaurant owner and national president of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand Mike Egan said while his organisation appreciated the sentiment, many of its members did not open on public holidays because they could not afford to pay the penal rates.

“They know this in advance and do not take bookings for those days. However many of them would have already taken bookings for the proposed date of this public holiday,” he said.

“So now [they] either have to contact and cancel all these bookings or open and honour those reservations and make a loss.”