Briscoe raises shop staff wages by 7%, reports drop in first-half profit

Briscoe Group remains optimistic it can lift full-year profit even as it faces “significant headwinds” and a weaker first-half profit.

The retailer, which owns the Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport chains, reported a 3.9% decline in profit for the six months to the end of July to $45.6 million. That was in line with its forecast last month for a 4% decline.

Briscoe has been impacted by the Omicron outbreak earlier in the year which reduced foot traffic to its stores, as well as the more recent decline in economic sentiment and a second Omicron wave.

“Whilst the Omicron outbreak appears to be stabilising within the community, the economic outlook for the remainder of the year remains very uncertain,” said Briscoe managing director Rod Duke.

“However, we believe there is significant opportunity throughout the second half of the year for the group, especially in the third quarter which last year was heavily impacted by enforced shutdowns from mid-August to early November.”

Duke said the company had a promising start to the second half of the year, and he was optimistic that full-year profit would exceed last year’s $87.9m.

Breakfast Retail NZ’s Aimee Hines and Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting NZ’s Nick Leggett said retailers were under enormous pressure from more people shopping online. (Video first published 4 March 2022)

Still, Duke noted that pressures on the company’s profit margins were intensifying, with the first-half gross margin slipping to 45.64% from 46.5%.

“Like all retailers we are facing margin pressure from a number of factors including ongoing supply chain disruption and cost increases, a weaker New Zealand dollar and declining consumer confidence on the back of significant cost of living increases,” he said.

The company increased wage rates for its in-store hourly-paid team by 7% in April, and provided paid leave for Covid-related absences, over-and-above existing entitlements, he said.

“We are very mindful of the impact on all our team from the current public health situation as well as from declining economic factors in an employment market which is clearly under significant pressure,” Duke said.

Despite the decline in first-half profit, Briscoe increased its interim dividend to 12 cents per share, from 11.5c last year.

Shares in Briscoe slipped 0.8% to $5.31 in late morning trading.