By the numbers: What does it cost us to be part of the Commonwealth?

Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the ascension of King Charles III has renewed calls for New Zealand to become a republic.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted a few questions for some New Zealanders in recent weeks.

What happens to our money now? Who got an invitation to the funeral? What was the deal with the rod being broken over her coffin?

And what does being part of the Commonwealth mean in 2022?

While we may be able to expect a few more visits from King Charles III in the near future, having him as our head of state does come with a multimillion-dollar-per-year price tag. Here is a break-down of what we pay as a member of the Commonwealth.

Most of the cost associated with being a member is the upkeep of our Governor General, currently Dame Cindy Kiro and her office.

Monique Ford/Stuff Dame Cindy Kiro, is the first wahine Māori to hold the title. She was sworn in on October 21 last year.

$3 million a year

New Zealand contributed just over $3m to Commonwealth Secretariat organisations this year. The contributions to the Commonwealth Secretariat are determined according to each country’s ability to pay.

The payments included $689,000 to the Commonwealth Secretariat and $191,000 to the Commonwealth Foundation.

Another $1.5m went to the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation which supports technical assistance to developing countries, and includes the support of New Zealand experts and consultants on fund projects.

We also contributed $750,000 towards the Commonwealth Small States Office, which is the largest donor to the small states offices in New York and Geneva that provide support for small countries to participate in UN meetings.

Government House Government House is home to the Governor General.

$9.37 million

Is the total amount of taxpayer money used to fund the Governor General’s office. Of which:

$500,000 a year

Goes on Dame Cindy’s salary, allowance and other payments under the Governor-General Act.

$407,000 a year

For her official overseas travel. This includes the cost of flights for herself as well as for any staff travelling with her, and immediate family. It also provides an allowance for incidentals along the way.

$2,232,000 a year

Is needed to maintain the Governor General’s impeccable residence and allow for depreciation of the buildings.

$550,000 a year

Capital expenditure necessary to acquire and preserve the functionality and value of the Government House buildings, vehicles and other assets.

$4.18 million

Was spent on financial, administrative, communications and advisory services for the Governor-General in 2019. Since then these expenses have been included in the Budget under an overall support figure for the Prime Minister, Cabinet and Governor-General.

The New Zealand Republic claims the total sum of $9.37m compares to the upkeep of the ceremonial President of Ireland of about $7.9m. Ireland has a population of 5.1 million people, similar to the size of New Zealand.

$2.8m every few years

In addition, we also pay for the Royal tours, which come around every few years.

The royal visit by Prince Charles, now King Charles III and wife Camilla in 2015 cost the New Zealand taxpayer $1.4m.

Figures published by the Department of Internal Affairs detail the cost of the seven-day November tour by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the time.

In contrast, the visit by Charles' youngest son Prince Harry, also in 2015, cost $426,317, one-third of the couple's visit.

The royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and baby Prince George in 2014 cost a little over $1m.