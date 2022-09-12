Overseas visitor numbers exceed 100,000 for the first time since March 2020

The number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000 in July, Stats NZ said today.

There were 134,200 overseas visitor arrivals in July 2022. This coincided with school holidays in Australia and New Zealand.

The July 2022 number is still just over half of the 255,600 overseas visitor arrivals in July 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of overseas visitor arrivals has been steadily increasing since March 2022, as New Zealand’s border restrictions have been progressively relaxed.

About three out of every four overseas visitor arrivals in July 2022 were from Australia (94,200), continuing the pattern of recent months, which was driven by the Australian school holidays, population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

The number of overseas visitor arrivals from Australia in July 2022 was three-quarters of the level in July 2019, before the pandemic.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

A holiday was the main purpose for travel given by 40,300 (45%) of the Australian visitors in July 2022, compared with 55,500 (45%) in July 2019.

In July 2022 almost half of visitors from Australia arrived at Auckland’s airport, with just under one-third arriving in Queenstown.

Visitors from Australia typically make up a large share of overseas visitor arrivals to Queenstown, particularly in winter. In July 2022, 96% were visitors from Australia, higher than the 87% in July 2019.

Bevan Read/Stuff The number of overseas visitor arrivals from Australia in July 2022 was three-quarters of the level in July 2019, before the pandemic.

In July, 165,000 New Zealand residents returned from a short-term trip overseas. This was an increase of 60,000 on the month before and coincided with New Zealand school holidays in July.

The most popular destination was Australia, accounting for 42% of New Zealand-resident arrivals, followed by Fiji (14%), Cook Islands (8%), the United Kingdom (7%), and the United States (6%).

Infometrics economist Sabrina Swerdloff said higher arrival numbers from almost all markets in the last month indicated the ski season was attracting visitors.

However, elevated flight prices and capacity constraints within the New Zealand hospitality industry might have kept a lid on growth, she said.

“However, net tourism remains negative, with departures from New Zealand above inbound arrivals. This gap has widened over the last few months, with net tourism at -45,700 in June and now -61,000 in July.

“The option to leave New Zealand for winter and head somewhere warmer is proving attractive, but with a huge Tourism NZ campaign just released we hope to begin closing the gap. November-March numbers, in the peak summer season, will be the clearest measure of recovery.”

Provisionally there were 52,100 migrant arrivals and 64,500 migrant departures, giving an annual net migration loss of 12,400 in the 12 months ended July 2022.

This was made up of net losses of 8300 New Zealand citizens and 4100 non-New Zealand citizens, based on the passport used to cross the border.

“After 88 consecutive months of net migration gains, the last 21 months has been mainly net migration losses,” Islam said.

“Many of those departing over the last two years were migrants who arrived in the preceding seven years.”

The net migration gain across those 88 months, from July 2013 to October 2020, amounted to 399,600. The provisional net migration loss across the last 21 months, from November 2020 to July 2022, was 22,500.