NZ Super Fund pays $2.21 billion in tax

NZ Super Fund paid $2.21​ billion in income tax, despite its value falling by $3.3b​ in the year to the end of June.

The fund was set up to pre-fund some of the future costs of NZ Super, New Zealand’s universal state pension, which is paid to most people when they reach the age of 65.

At the end of June, the fund held $55.7b​ of investments in shares, bonds and property, but in July and August, the size of the fund bounced back to $57.3b.

Even when it loses value, the NZ Super Fund pays tax on dividends paid to it by the New Zealand and Australian companies in which it invests, and a “deemed dividend” of 5% on its overseas share investments, regardless of whether they pay dividends to shareholders.

That makes it one of the largest taxpayers in the country, even in years in which sharemarkets fall, and since it was created in 2001, it had paid $9.76b in income tax, its annual report, published on Monday, said.

In the last 10 years, the fund delivered an after-cost, before tax annualised return of 9.65%, compared to a 9% annualised return on the average KiwiSaver growth fund, though the NZ Super Fund is larger than any KiwiSaver fund, and has a wider spread of investments.

Despite the loss, chief executive Matt Whineray claimed it had been a good year for the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Te Kaitiaki Tahua Penihana Kaumatua o Aotearoa, a Crown entity that manages the NZ Super Fund.

“It might sound counter-intuitive to say we had a strong year with the drop in value of the fund,” he said.

“However, our active investment strategies have performed extremely well, and are a reflection of the excellent work and skill of the team over many years.”

Each year, the Guardians set out to use their skill to beat the return on a notional “reference portfolio” of investments.

Supplied NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray says the record result shows the importance of focusing on long-term investment strategies. (File photo)

Whineray said the Guardians had beaten the reference portfolio by 7.25%.

He said this represented a record $4.5b in value added by the Guardians.

“This represents significant real value to New Zealand. While there is no hiding that market conditions are challenging ... the fund showed resilience, and is performing well,” Whineray said.

The first six months of 2022 have seen the worst global equity market performance since 1970, he said.

“The periods of extraordinarily high returns, like 2020-2021 when the fund returned 29%, are behind us.

“We believe we’re entering a lower-return period, but remain confident our long-term approach will continue to deliver value to New Zealand.”

The fund invests in shares and bonds, often by hiring external managers to invest for it, as well as taking direct stakes in some companies.

That included Kiwibank, in which it currently owned a 22% stake, but together with ACC and NZ Post, it struck a deal to sell the bank to the Government for $2b.