Relief and optimism in business sector amid hope end of Covid rules will renew trust and confidence

Retail bosses and business leaders hope the end of mask mandates and Covid-19 restrictions will renew “trust and confidence” and send a message that it is “safe to go back to the shops”.

The Covid-19 traffic light system came to an end at 11.59pm on Monday, spelling the end of more than two years of Covid rules.

It comes as cases and hospitalisations from the disease have dropped to the lowest point since February.

Announcing the move, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision marked a “milestone” in the country’s response, and was taken after receiving the latest health advice.

“Finally, rather than feeling that Covid dictates what happens to us, our lives and our futures, we take back control.”

High vaccination levels and better access to anti-viral medicines also meant “New Zealand is in a position to move forward”, she said.

All mask requirements have been dropped except for in healthcare and aged care facilities – and vaccine mandates will be dropped in two weeks.

Incoming travellers will no longer have to be vaccinated and household contacts will no longer need to isolate, but it will be up to workplaces, special events and places like marae to decide on their own vaccination policies.

Only those with the virus will have to isolate for seven days.

The change will give the public and businesses more certainty for summer, and help drive greater economic activity.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Leeann Watson, from the Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce says the decision renews trust and confidence in a business community that has struggled with complex rules over the last two years.

Leeann Watson, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce, said the decision was a signal that the Government is ready to move on, “which will renew a sense of trust and confidence within the business community”.

Watson said businesses had spent two years navigating complex rules that have at times been “inconsistent and outright confusing”.

She said lifting mask requirements and having to deal with hostile behaviour from customers would be a “relief” to many.

Greg Harford​​, chief executive of Retail NZ, said the decision to scrap mask mandates was good news for the sector, because it would increase confidence and public compliance was low anyway.

Harford said there had been a feeling of mask fatigue among retail workers for some time, and hoped ending the requirements would dispel tension from some aggrieved members of the public.

“I think it will certainly encourage customers to be a little more confident and send a message that it is safe to get back to the shops.”

Rule changes may also help relieve staff shortages, with household contacts of positive cases no longer needing to isolate for seven days. Household contacts would only be asked to undertake a daily RAT test before going about their life as normal.

BusinessNZ also welcomed the changes, chief executive Kirk Hope saying it was encouraging to see the Government putting trust in individual businesses again.

Hope said it was important support was left in place while any self-isolation requirements remained, because it allowed people to isolate without suffering financially.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the industry waved “a hearty goodbye” to the traffic light system.

“Few people like covering their faces, and it is a barrier to providing good personal service,” she said.

“With dwindling Covid infection numbers, public health advice indicating waning transmission rates along with the apparent low impact of Covid disease, it is the right move to make for the industry and the nation.”

People out and about in Christchurch on Monday greeted the lifting of restrictions with differing opinions.

Valentina Di Lorenzo, who was visiting from Australia, said constantly changing rules was a frustration, while Alicia Clements said she would keep wearing masks if she had to.

Matthew Edwards was concerned about crisis fatigue.

“They've got all these restrictions which are good, but at some point you have to get rid of them so that when the next thing comes round, people are still interested,” Edwards said.

The Epidemic Preparedness (Covid-19) Notice 2020, the main legal instrument which allowed the Government to make Covid orders, will expire on Wednesday. It gave the Government special powers for its Covid-19 response, including the traffic light system.

However, another key piece of legislation which allows the Government to respond to the virus, the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, does not expire until next May.

Additional reporting by Steven Walton