Want a pay rise? Here is why experts say you should act soon

Jobseekers are still in the power seat but for how long?

Workers hoping to negotiate a pay rise or better conditions should act soon as early signs of a power shift begin to appear, experts say.

Competition for workers intensified after border restrictions during the pandemic dramatically cut growth in the available workforce and put the squeeze on employers.

As the full extent of the labour shortage became apparent, New Zealand had become a candidates’ market, Beyond Recruitment chief executive Liza Viz​ said.

Some workers had taken the opportunity to change jobs and secure a higher salary, while others had received good increases from their current employer or a counter-offer when presenting their case for moving on.

But while jobseekers were in the power seat for the moment, signs of a shift back in the opposite direction were already appearing, Viz said.

“The power seat is a turnstile and it changes quickly in a market as small as we have in New Zealand.

“We are already starting to see a change because the economy is doing strange things, the borders have reopened and employers are rethinking things. The candidate market is getting a bit more nervous.”

Although there would always be some people for whom pay was the primary factor in their career choices, many jobseekers were now looking at the entire package on offer from potential employers.

Recruitment consultancy Robert Walters said employers needed to think about which benefits they could offer beyond financial compensation.

SUPPLIED Liza Viz, chief executive of Beyond Recruitment, says it is still a candidates’ market but there are signs of a power shift.

“This could be in the form of career progression opportunities to extra flexibility, the ability to work from home or training and development packages,” Robert Walters Wellington director Bridget Clarke said.

Viz said employers were responding to the change in candidates’ expectations with a range of incentives which, in many cases, were also extended to existing employees.

“Employers are aware of the need to offer equitable remuneration and benefits packages to new recruits and existing employees alike.

“We are finding employers saying: Sorry, we can’t disrupt the balance. This is what we have to offer and we will wait until we find the right person,” she said.

When it came to the numbers – and who knew what about their potential colleagues’ pay – Clarke said if there was a vast difference in salaries, some organisations chose not to include the potential pay in a job ad.

“In other cases, employers choose not to disclose a salary as they are open to negotiating pay depending on the type of applicant and are cautious to not limit the role to a specific salary band.

“Some other organisations may have pay transparency policies they adhere to, such as salaries bands in order ensure equal pay across different groups.”

Clarke said candidates increasingly wanted pay transparency and it would influence their willingness to apply for a role.

SUPPLIED Bridget Clarke, Wellington director for recruitment consultancy Robert Walters.

According to Seek, 75% of candidates said they were less likely to apply for a position if its salary was hidden.

Viz said employers and businesses had to walk a fine line.

“By disrupting their loyal employees, they know they stand to destabilise their workforce and will not do anything that will do this.”

In some cases, that could mean rearranging the workforce – having fewer staff, training new entrants or taking on contractors or temps – while they looked for the right person to take on permanently.