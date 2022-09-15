Supermarket duopoly cries foul at Costco's five-year 'holiday' from Government's supermarket competition regime

Costco has been given a five-year free pass on supplying other grocery retailers.

The Government hopes to bring down the cost of groceries by forcing supermarket giants Foodstuffs (New World, Pak ‘n Save and FourSquare) and Woolworths (Countdown, FreshChoice and Super Value) to supply other retailers with groceries at wholesale prices.

But the release of Cabinet papers on the plan reveal new retailers like Costco will be given a five-year grace period in which it won’t be forced to wholesale to competitors.

Foodstuffs and Countdown are not happy that a global chain with nearly 825 megastores worldwide, and annual sales of US$192 billion (NZ$319b) is being exempted from supplying other retailers at wholesale rates.

“Costco is one of the world's largest retailers and wholesalers. While they are new to Aotearoa, it’s our view that they should be treated the same as other major retailers from the get-go given their significant international buying power,” a Countdown spokesperson said.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said there was a risk the Government’s plans favoured international players over New Zealand grocers.

But Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said New Zealand had one of the most concentrated grocery sectors in the world, and the Government did not want to create barriers to entry for businesses like Costco.

David White/Stuff Costco will open in Auckland on September 28.

“The duopoly is making $1 million a day, each and every day in excess profit, straight out of kiwi pockets,” Clark said.

In 2021, households spent about $22b at supermarkets and grocery stores, the Commerce Commission said in its March report into competition in the grocery market.

The Cabinet papers outline the regulatory “holiday” Costco looks set to benefit from.

While not naming Costco, it says no grocery retailer other than Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island and Woolworths New Zealand will be designated in the first five years of its trading in New Zealand.

“The Government wants to encourage all retailers, whether smaller retailers already in the market, retailers in other markets, or overseas grocery retailers, to seriously consider entering or expanding their offering,” Clark said.

Costco managing director Patrick Noone would not discuss the regulatory holiday until after its first store opens in Auckland on September 28.

Costco sells annual membership to households for $60, giving them the right to shop at Costco. It also sells $55 annual membership to businesses.

Noone said the business membership would go a long way to helping small business owners keep their costs low.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Shoppers in an Australian Costco store in Perth.

Costco has its own private-label grocery range called Kirkland Signature, which is its equivalent to Foodstuff’s Pams branded groceries, and Countdown’s private label groceries.

The Cabinet papers released on Thursday show a previously unrecognised dilemma for Countdown and Foodstuffs, which Costco will not have to face for at least five years, if the regulatory holiday becomes law.

“If private label products are sought after wholesale customers under the quasi-regulatory regime, I expect a major grocery retailer to consider these requests in good faith,” Clark says in the papers.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Australian-owned Countdown, and its New Zealand-owned rival Foodstuffs, are accused of making an excessive return on the sale of groceries.

A Countdown spokesperson said: “We’ve invested heavily in developing our own brands and private label products, including creating products to meet specific customer needs in our supermarkets.”

“We’d want to see the details and thinking around own brand wholesaling before discussing it further.”

The Foodstuff’s spokesperson said a key principle outlined in the Cabinet paper, was that suppliers retain control over the channel in which their brands were sold.

“Our members, as owners of our cooperative, have made significant investments into developing our house brands over many decades tailoring them to our customers’ needs, so like all suppliers we will have to consider the channels they are sold in,” the spokesperson said.