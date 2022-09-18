Levin man begs Waka Kotahi to release him from five years of 'house arrest'

For five years Chris Bly from Levin has lived with the the on-again, off-again threat of his land being partly taken to build the Otaki to north of Levin Expressway.

Chris Bly feels like he’s “under house arrest” as Waka Kotahi ponders whether to force him to sell some of his land for its “on-again, off-again” plan to build an expressway.

The mere threat of a compulsory purchase order on part of his 4 hectare block of land in Levin had made his house impossible to sell, he said, trapping him into a five-hour daily commute to and from his job in Wellington.

“They keep on, at six-monthly intervals, sending me letters with updated plans showing green or purple smudges across half of my property,” Bly said.

Now, all he wants is Waka Kotahi to use its powers to buy his house now to end five years of stress and uncertainty about whether his land will be needed for the Ōtaki to north expressway.

He’s applied to Waka Kotahi to buy his place, but its vague responses, and refusal to say when it might make his decision have left him disheartened, and calling for more clarity from the transport agency.

“We are working through the process required and expect to be back in touch with Mr Bly shortly to provide an update,” a Waka Kotahi spokesman said.

The agency has been able to make “advance” purchases of land for road projects since 2018, which is when Bly received the first letter saying some of his land may be needed for the expressway.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Chris Bly says his place has become unsaleable as a result of the on-again, off-again threat of his land being partly taken to build the Ōtaki to north of Levin Expressway.

Waka Kotahi could make advance purchases if people were suffering hardship, including financial or medical.

Bly has been trying to sell his property on Queen St since March.

It looked like he might have got a buyer during a period in which Waka Kotahi did not seem to need his land, but during the tender process, Waka Kotahi said it was looking at putting in bridges over the planned expressway.

“One was just to the north of my property, and the other was going through my property,” Bly said.

After that, he got just one offer, a “cheeky” offer he says was $1 million under its value.

He had spent $6000 on advertising his property, which includes two houses and paddocks for his wife’s horses.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Chris Bly says Waka Kotahi needs to buy him out, so he and his wife can move on.

“Anytime I need to make a decision about the future of my life, it gets scuppered by Waka Kotahi,” he said.

Bly said he had been working remotely for the Australian government, but was told to keep the job, he needed to move to Australia, and as he could not sell, he was made redundant.

He said he found work in Wellington, but “I spend four to five hours a day commuting to my job in Wellington because I can’t sell my house, and buy a place closer to town.”

“I get up at 6.30am to travel to work, and get home at 7.30 at night.”

Since the on-again, off-again expressway sage began his children had left home for work and university, and the Levin home was too big for him and his wife.

“We just want to move on,” he says.

“I am very much in favour of the road,” he said. “I think it should go ahead.”

But five years of being trapped was unreasonable, and Waka Kotahi needed to release him, he said.

Bly said he applied in July to Waka Kotahi to ask it to make an advance purchase his home, but has no idea when it will make a decision, and fears his five-year house arrest could drag on, and on.

“I know they can do this. I know of half a dozen other people who have had their properties purchased, one after their marriage basically fell to pieces,” he said.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the agency was working to get the expressway built by the end of the decade.

“We appreciate the timeframes involved in developing a project of this size can seem very long. We acknowledge that this can cause stress and frustration to property owners and are committed to continuing working closely with property owners and keeping this up to date as the project progresses,” he said.

But with a new application for funding for the expressway having been made to the Government, Bly said he feared that advanced purchases had been put on hold.