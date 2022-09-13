Sky bosses tell staff: No more free TV

Sky wants its staff to start paying for their television subscriptions.

Sky has told its staff they will lose their free subscriptions to its channels and face long-service leave cuts, causing such outrage that the broadcaster has organised an urgent all-staff meeting with its chief executive on Thursday.

A briefing on Tuesday morning to staff “went down like a lead balloon”, people present told Stuff.

Staff members said they were told that an external assessment by management consultants had found their employee benefits were too generous. As a result, their free Sky subscriptions, which also included complimentary access to the streaming platform Neon, should be cancelled and long-service leave entitlements reduced.

As a trade-off, new benefits such as better maternity leave and more time off for special family circumstances were offered.

One staff member, whom Stuff has agreed not to name, said the claim about benefits simply wasn’t true, and other media companies had much better packages.

“The optics are terrible,” they said. “Imagine if I am standing around the barbecue this summer and someone says, ‘Oh, you work at Sky. Did you see the All Blacks last night?’ And I say, ‘Ah, no mate – we have to pay for it, so I don’t have Sky at home any more.’”

Staff members said they felt sorry that the broadcaster’s head of people enablement, Alex Howieson, had been left by senior management to front the decision, with one saying “she was given a huge hospital pass”.

Stuff understands the changes were first aired with middle managers last month and were not warmly received. Despite this, the broadcaster pressed ahead.

Staff members said one-hour briefings were originally scheduled for each day from Tuesday to Friday, but the remainder were scrapped after the first of those “descended into carnage”. Instead, chief executive Sophie Moloney will address the entire company on Thursday.

“Everyone is steaming, and as far as I know, not one person supports the changes,” said one staff member. “People are really pissed off. It’s a complete s... show.”

Supplied Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney will brief the company's staff on Thursday.

Another employee said: “It’s f... outrageous. It’s ridiculous. The free Sky was a good perk. It partly made up for the poor wages. They don’t pay you well, and they don’t offer good pay rises.”

One said: “It went down like a lead balloon. It was appalling. The backlash was feral.”

In a statement, Sky chief corporate affairs officer Chris Major said the company had been “working to refresh our Remuneration & Benefits policy over recent months and have started communicating with our crew, with more to come in the next few weeks.”

The changes would not lead to any cost savings, and any money saved was being reinvested into the new package, Major said.

The current package included free Sky and Neon, but that had “significant costs associated, both internally and externally” and the company was “having the conversation with our people about other ways we can offer benefits to them”.

“There is no doubt that we want all of our people to enjoy our content, and we’re looking at crew discounts rather than their Sky being fully subsidised, along with a range of other benefits.”

Major said those included improved parental leave and up to a month off for “family circumstance leave”, such as caring for relatives, gender transition leave, increased bereavement leave and a “volunteer day” for charitable work.

“We’re still in conversation with our people and prefer to keep talking internally before we say anything more publicly, but one of our key drivers is being a place where our people can do their best work, and we’re looking at a wider package that helps to achieve that.”