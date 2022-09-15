The roles with the fastest-growing salaries in NZ this year

Most roles had annual wage growth between 9.2% and 17.5%, Seek has found.

Salespeople, IT workers and warehouse packers are among those with the fastest-growing salaries, recruitment website Seek says.

Seek looked at the top 20 roles that had the biggest movement in advertised salary, comparing the period between February and April with May to July.

Most roles had growth between 9.2% and 17.5%, however salespeople recorded the biggest increase, up 20.5% to an average advertised salary of $77,950.

ICT roles were the most represented, with five roles within the top 20 of those with the fastest-growing salaries.

Infrastructure engineers, specialists and database administrators all experienced double-digit growth between the quarters, with average advertised salaries of $100,000 or more.

Other notable roles included warehouse packers with average advertised salaries rising 17.5% to $51,853, real estate salespeople up 13.3% to $102,036 and travel consultants with salaries rising 9.6% to $60,600.

Rob Clark, Seek NZ country manager, said healthy activity had returned to the labour market. The number of applications per job rose 11% in July and job ads were up 5% in August.

“Job ads in hospitality and tourism, for example, rose an incredible 36% month-on-month,” he said.

Aside from Canterbury, there was job ad growth in all regions in August. The biggest increases were recorded in Taranaki, up 24%, Waikato, up 14% and West Coast, up 12%.

Despite a decline for job ads as a whole in the region, Canterbury recorded significant rises in certain industries, including a 59% jump in ads in mining, resources and energy, a 20% boost to hospitality and tourism roles and an 18% increase in healthcare and medical ads.

Brad Olsen Wages rose as unemployment also ticked up slightly in the June quarter, data from Stats NZ shows.

Applications per job ad either grew or remained even month-on-month in every region across the country. The less populated regions had the most growth in applications per job ad, with Marlborough increasing 36%, Southland up 23% and Otago rising 17%.

“In an incredibly tight job market like this, we would expect to see advertised salaries boosted to reflect the demand for candidates and our data shows that is true for roles across most industries,” Clark said.

“The fastest-growing salaries are rising up to 20% quarter-on-quarter, and roles in ICT were the most likely to be experiencing decent bumps in pay.”

Supplied Rob Clark, Seek NZ country manager, says there has been a return of healthy activity in the labour market.

All but three industries had an increase in job ads in August, with ICT falling 3%, consulting and strategy dropping 7% and marketing and advertising decreasing by 0.4%.

As international borders fully reopened at the start of the month, hospitality and tourism roles jumped 36% from July, with job ads now at their highest-ever level recorded for the industry.

The largest industries, manufacturing, transport and logistics and trades and service, increased 10% and 7% respectively, overtaking ICT roles in job ad volume.

There was a significant boost to applications per job ad figures in August, with levels rising for most industries, including trades and services (+20%), hospitality and tourism (13%) and healthcare and medical (13%).