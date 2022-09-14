Sharemarket follows Wall Street lower after US inflation surprise

NZX 50 Index falls 0.9%

US inflation data disappoints

Traders see higher interest rates ahead

The sharemarket dropped, in line with global markets, after a report showed US inflation is not slowing as much as hoped, stoking expectations for higher interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.9%, or 104.114 points, to 11,658.04 on Wednesday. On the broader market, 104 stocks fell and 31 gained with $118 million shares traded.

Asian markets slid lower after US stocks tumbled to their worst day in more than two years. Investors shunned stocks after a keenly anticipated report showed US inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation.

“The market is negative today because overnight, US stocks have crashed due to the hotter-than-expected US inflation data, which means the US Fed could raise interest rates aggressively,” said CMC markets analyst Tina Teng.

“The local equity market actually followed the crowd from Wall Street today.”

Most of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week and then reduce the size of its rate hikes through the end of this year, potentially holding steady through early 2023.

Traders now see a one-in-three chance the Fed will hike the benchmark rate by a full percentage point next week, quadruple the usual move. No one in the futures market was predicting such a hike a day earlier.

The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

Seth Wenig/AP Asian markets slid lower after US stocks tumbled to their worst day in more than two years.

Technology and other high-growth companies fell more than the rest of the market because they’re seen as most at risk from higher rates.

Pushpay, the digital payment service for churches, fell 0.8% to $1.23, cinema software company Vista dropped 3.1% to $1.55. Travel software company Serko bucked the trend, up 1.1% to $3.74 while vehicle monitoring service ERoad was unchanged at $1.61.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare slipped 1.5% to $20.22.

The stock is up 2.9% so far this month and Teng said it had weakened following its recent gain.

Briscoe Group rose 2.1% to $5.46. The retailer, which owns the Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport chains, said it was optimistic it can lift full-year profit even as it faces “significant headwinds” and a weaker first-half profit.

The company increased its interim dividend to 12 cents per share, from 11.5c last year.

Teng said investors favoured defensive stocks that were considered lower risk in times of volatility.

Meridian Energy rose 1.5% to $5.075, while Vector advanced 0.5% to $4.34.

Most regional benchmarks in Asia fell more than 2%. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.4% to 6839.50.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 sank 4.3% to 3932.69. The Dow fell 3.9% to 31,104.97 and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2% lower, at 11,633.57.

- With AP