Sharesies investors can now vote on how NZX-listed companies operate

Sharesies investors can now have their say on how some of New Zealand’s largest companies operate.

On Wednesday, the online investment platform launched a shareholder voting system for most NZX-listed companies, including Air New Zealand, Auckland Airport and Chorus.

Investors can now contribute to decisions, including how policies are made and any proposed structural changes, via the Sharesies app.

Sharesies co-chief executive Leighton Roberts​ said voting had previously been available but only if the issue was of real interest to investors.

Common reasons for holding a shareholder vote included bringing a new director to the board, a share consolidation plan or response to a proposed takeover bid.

Debrin Foxcroft/Stuff Carmen Hertzig has taken control of her own investment portfolio with Sharesies.

“We had a vote on the Z Energy takeover, for example,” Roberts said.

“But there are a lot of things which come up that won’t have a material impact on the share price and, because of that and the fact that our system was very manual, we wouldn’t have a vote on those.”

Each investor would get one vote for every whole share they owned or in proportion to the fractional amount of shares they owned.

Sharesies would collate all the votes for each resolution and submit them as a proxy vote. This would allow the platform to combine fractional votes into the whole votes required by the NZX.

Investors who were eligible to vote at an NZX-listed company’s annual meeting would be notified by email and see an “upcoming vote” label on the investment in their online portfolio.

Voting on the NZX was a first step, Roberts said, and Sharesies was looking into how it could make Australian and US shareholder votes available in the future.

Sharesies more than doubled its funds under management last year to pass $2 billion from more than 500,000 investors.

Supplied Sharesies co-chief executive Leighton Roberts says enabling shareholder voting on NZX-listed companies is a first step.

Earlier this year, University of Auckland associate law professor Alex Sims​ said investment platforms had a responsibility to encourage their users to vote.

“Just because people are buying these shares does not mean they are going to vote. The platform needs to do something. Just sitting back and expecting them to engage won’t do it,” Sims​ said.

When a new generation of investors chose to vote together they could effect positive change, she said.

“If platforms continue to grow at the rate we are seeing, we could soon see them mobilise their subscriber base. I would not be surprised if we saw them start to put directors on boards in the near future.”

Sims​ said that while changing a company from the inside through voting shares was not new, the technology of investing platforms allowed the process to be amplified.