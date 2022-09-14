Nail salon to pay $22k to a nail technician after firing her

How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

A Christchurch nail salon will have to pay a nail technician $22,000 after firing her for allegedly calling a colleague a bitch in front of a client.

Nail technician Robyn Mortimer went to the Employment Relations Authority, claiming Sun Kissed Tan salon fired her without proper disciplinary action or consultation.

Mortimer was suspended with pay pending an investigation after a client complaint. A week later she was dismissed for serious misconduct by salon owner Mathew Docherty, the authority said.

The salon said its suspension was justified because there was a risk to its reputation if she continued in the workplace.

READ MORE:

* Owing $410k, no-show cancer fraud Belle Gibson finally goes to court

* A customer didn't want to pay for her manicure. She killed the nail salon owner

* Tokoroa nail tech' impresses during Aussie competition



The authority said the salon received an email on April 27 last year with a client complaint about Mortimer’s conduct. This was forwarded to Mortimer.

The next day Docherty phoned Mortimer and said she was suspended until an investigation was completed, the determination said.

After the phone call Docherty emailed Mortimer a letter, written on April 27 before their phone call. In this letter he confirmed she was immediately suspended until further investigation.

In the letter Docherty said the client alleged Mortimer attempted to discipline a client’s child, called a colleague a bitch and openly discussed the company’s confidential restructuring plans.

Mortimer said she recalled having asked children not to disrupt their mother’s nail appointment. She said she did not think there was anything wrong with the way she managed the situation.

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash The salon alleged its suspension was justified because there was a risk to its reputation if she continued in the workplace.

Docherty also alleged Mortimer failed to complete nail treatments to an acceptable standard. The letter said Mortimer was unfit for work and her presence held a reputational risk for the business.

Mortimer then had a meeting on May 3 with Docherty where she admitted she called a colleague bitch in front of a client.

After the meeting Mortimer was emailed and told she was fired for serious misconduct.

The email said that the salon had it had no reason to believe [the client] would fabricate anything.

On May 9, Mortimer raised a personal grievance, saying her dismissal was unjustified.

The authority said Docherty believed Mortimer could not continue in her role without making inappropriate comments in front of clients.

But the authority said the salon had a duty to act in good faith under the Employment Relations Act.

It also had to follow principles of natural justice, a fundamental of which was to give a person a right to be heard before an adverse decision might be made against them.

Mortimer said wanted to find ways to continue working at the salon without having to face the client who complained about her. She was not given the chance.

The authority found Mortimer was not given adequate opportunity to be heard and that a minimal requirement for procedural fairness was not followed. Mortimer said the phone call from Docherty to tell her of the complaint had left her “shell shocked and totally ambushed”.

It also said Mortimer had become depressed after the suspension.

A number of clients had contacted Mortimer on Facebook to find out where she was, the determination said.

There was no evidence that Mortimer would disrupt the business.

The authority found Mortimer’s claim that she be reimbursed for three months lost wages under the Act, less the earnings she received from at home nail treatment appointments after she was dismissed, was justified. This came up $8801.56 gross.

It also said she should receive $16,000 in compensation.

Mortimer had difficulty finding another job because of the emotional effect the salon's treatment had on her.

The authority deducted 10% from the amount it said she should be paid because Mortimer had displayed some “blameworthy conduct”.