Pets in the office lead to less stress, less anxiety, and better productivity

Sara and Peach are regular visitors at the Flick Electric office, which has allowed pets since it opened in 2014.

Since Flick Electric launched in 2014, its Wellington office has been a hub of people – and their furry friends.

Having animals around has increased productivity, helped staff cope better with stress and anxiety, and helped them be more active, chief people officer Kerin Moriarty said.

“Being able to take a break and play fetch, move in and out of the office to take pets outside to the wharepaku and have them in meetings, in person or online, helps us be more ourselves.

“They help staff to reset after conversations with our customers, which at times could be a little tense, and connect with each other on a different level.

“Most of all they just make the office a nicer and more welcoming place to be.”

And it wasn’t just dogs making an appearance.

“We've had long-haired rabbits, kittens and the occasional bird, but mostly we have pooch pals come visit.”

Pet food company Purina conducted research with 1000 pet owners across New Zealand last year, which revealed Kiwis were happier employees with pets around.

The Purina Pets at Work research found 96% of pet owners in New Zealand felt that having their pet around while working from home in 2021 improved their mental health and work/life balance.

About 95% of respondents said pets made them a happier employee, with 71% saying their animals helped reduce their stress levels. Nearly half of respondents said pets gave them a reason to get outside more, with 44% being reminded to take more breaks.

Supplied Flick Electric marketing digital marketing and customer communications adviser Kezia Thompson takes a break from her workday to cuddle Bonnie the pug.

But despite this, 80% would not always be taking their pet with them when they returned to the office, the study found.

Frog Recruitment is another animal-friendly workplace.

It now runs NZ Top Dog, a lighthearted competition to celebrate furry friends and shed light on the positive impacts they have on mental health.

The competition has three categories – top dog, top office dog and top dog with a job. Twenty dogs are shortlisted and the winner is chosen by public vote.

Last year’s top office dog was a cattle cross called Trust who “works” as a wellbeing officer at Family Works Waitemata in Auckland.

“Dogs at work are known to improve workplace culture. The data also tells us they play a role in reducing separation anxiety for workers in this pandemic age,” said Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow.

Frog Recruitment’s poll found 45% of workers polled admitted their “dog owner separation anxiety” had led to them bringing their four-legged friend into their office during work hours, and almost half of those dogs were now accompanying their owner to work on a permanent basis.