Consumer NZ campaigns for airlines to be upfront about passenger rights when flights are cancelled

Consumer NZ is campaigning for airlines to be more transparent about passengers’ rights when a flight is delayed or cancelled.

The advocacy group wants both Air New Zealand and Jetstar to provide clear, accurate and consistent information to passengers when their flights are disrupted.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said it wanted airlines to help passengers understand their rights.

“We've received a substantial number of complaints from confused or concerned passengers who have had to fight to understand the reason for their flight cancellation or delay, and to get the reimbursement they're legally entitled to.

“We are calling on New Zealanders to sign our petition – to demand airlines clearly communicate passengers’ rights when flights are cancelled or delayed.”

Under the Civil Aviation Act (CAA), a traveller has rights if their flight is delayed or cancelled for reasons within an airline’s control. This includes things like overbooking, staffing, operational or mechanical issues.

supplied ‘We are calling on New Zealanders to sign our petition – to demand airlines clearly communicate passengers’ rights when flights are cancelled or delayed,’ Jon Duffy, Consumer NZ chief executive, says.

Although amendments to the CAA, which could improve disclosure and help consumers understand their rights, were in the pipeline – things would not change quickly.

Travel disruptions were an issue especially now, so immediate action was needed to make sure the thousands of passengers who would continue to be affected by delays or cancellations are not misled about their rights, Duffy said.

Air New Zealand has been through a period of increased cancellations, particularly as weather combined with staff sickness and higher levels of demand through the school holidays.

Since 2020, Consumer has received hundreds of complaints from New Zealanders whose flights have been delayed or cancelled.

Recently, a disgruntled passenger contacted Consumer after he was left out of pocket when his flight was cancelled for mechanical reasons.

Because of the flight cancellation, he had to pay for accommodation and food. The airline refunded him $148 for his $170 flight and told him he had to cover any additional costs he incurred.

However, under the CAA, he was entitled to claim back the full cost of his flight as well as the cost of his accommodation, and any other expenses he incurred as a result of the cancellation, up to a limit of $1700 (10 times the cost of the flight ticket).