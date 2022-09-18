Tobacco sellers accused of 'decoy arguments' in fight against law changes

Anyone aged 14 or under will never be able to legally buy tobacco for the rest of their lives when a new law takes effect under the Government's smokefree plan.

Tobacco sellers are using “decoy arguments” as they rally against law changes that will cut allowable nicotine concentrations in products and the number of stores able to sell cigarettes, the Cancer Society says.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Health Committee in late-August, Cancer Society chief executive Lucy Elwood and spokeswoman Rebecca Gilbert criticised a number of arguments put forward by interest parties.

These included arguments that plans to reduce allowable nicotine levels in products should be replaced with limits on the size of cigarette packs that could be sold.

The pair also disputed arguments that reductions in the number of outlets able to sell smokeable tobacco products could encourage crime, the black market and cause businesses to go under.

READ MORE:

* Smokefree 2025: How will the Government's new plan for a smokefree generation work?

* Government to ban tobacco sales to young people for their lifetime in first-ever 'smokefree generation'

* Health advocates send minister outsized open letter to encourage action on smokefree plan



“We are deeply cynical about submissions from industry suggesting that businesses will go under if they can’t sell tobacco,” Elwood said.

She said the same arguments were made about pubs and restaurants when the Smoke Free Environments law was passed and the closures did not eventuate.

“Their submissions are grounded in fear, rather than in evidence,” she said.

As many as 8000 retailers sell tobacco, and The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill proposes cutting this number to about 500.

Elwood said it was hard to quit when you could get cigarettes from every store that sold groceries, petrol and essential products.

She compared the 8000 outlets to the 900 pharmacies in NZ and 167 McDonald’s.

Kathryn George/Stuff Arguments that cigarette packs should be made smaller rather than nicotine concentrations cut were called ‘decoy arguments’ by Rebecca Gilbert, who said the smaller “kiddy packs” were more likely to appeal to rangatahi, or youth.

“Our support of a 95% reduction in the number of tobacco outlets would mean tobacco was more available than McDonald’s, but less readily available than prescription medicine.”

Proposed changes include ensuring smoked tobacco products would only be sold by authorised retailers, that only products with low nicotine levels would be allowed and plans to restrict design measures aimed to enhance the appeal and addictiveness of smoked products.

The change was likely to mean many would have to transition to a new business model.

Elwood said she was disappointed some were arguing reductions in access went against freedom of choice, an argument that was presented by Foodstuff’s policy spokeswoman Melissa Hodd shortly before the Cancer Society’s submission.

Hodd began by saying the company supported the objective of Smokefree 2025, and that the supermarket giant supported the introduction of an approved retailer regime.

Foodstuff’s support of new measures ended at any reduction in the number of outlets selling cigarettes, however.

She justified this by saying retention of the status quote would ensure an “orderly market” where supply matched demand.

She said the measures would fuel the black market and criminal activity.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Foodstuffs owns the New World, Pak' n Save and Four Square brands.

She also said it would increase the security risks for those who continued to sell tobacco, “raising very legitimate health and safety risks for them and their staff.”

She also claimed those allowed to continue to sell smokeable tobacco products might “struggle” with the increased volumes of customers.

Hodd also wanted retailers to have appeal rights if they disagreed with losing their ability to sell cancer.

Elwood said retailers who chose to stop selling tobacco products noted lower security risks and insurance premiums, that tobacco came with a low profit margin and that it didn’t drive additional purchases that would bring in more money.

Dairy owners have previously told MPs their businesses could not survive without cigarettes, claiming 50% to 60% of their sales were from tobacco products.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Z Energy corporate affairs manager Matt Hardwick says tobacco sellers should be required ot have the kind of security Z petrol stations already had in place.

Z Energy corporate affairs manager Matt Hardwick​ also presented to the Health Committee, although he spoke in support of a gradual reduction in outlets selling smokeable tobacco products.

He said authorised sellers should require a range of safety measures, including in-store CCTV, tobacco safes, fog cannons, controllable or lockable doors and bollards to stop ram raids.

He then highlighted all the steps Z petrol stations had taken to increase its own security, including spending $24 million over five years on safety measures.

He pointed out Z stations were also not over-represented in at-risk communities, as other tobacco sellers could be.

Z Energy’s 2021 investor report showed $189m of its $399m of sales in its convenience stores were tobacco products.