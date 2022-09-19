7 high-paying jobs you can get without a qualification

If you’re considering a career change but don't have the time or money to study something new, the good news is you don’t need to spend years at university to get a foot in the door of a well-paid industry.

Many roles don’t require a degree or any other formal qualification but instead offer on-the-job training and the opportunity to learn while you earn.

Here are seven high-paying jobs you can get without a qualification:

Line mechanic: $60,000-$100,000

Line mechanics install, repair and maintain overhead and underground power lines and can earn up to $60,000 a year in the first five years. Beyond that, senior line mechanics earn up to $80,000 a year and team leaders can make $100,000 a year.

There’s no specific qualification need to get into the job, but you will learn while you earn. In the first two years, line mechanics complete NZQA level 2 and 4 qualifications in electricity supply and then need to apply for registration.

Farmer/farm manager: $55,000-$180,000

If farming tickles your fancy, there’s probably never been a better time to get amongst it. The primary industries are screaming out for good keen people due to a shortage of workers and as of Monday, there were 540 agriculture, fishing and forestry jobs listed on Trade Me.

Pay varies depending on experience, level of responsibility, the type of farm and its earnings. Farm assistants usually earn $42,000 to $53,000, while farm managers and operations managers make up to $103,000. Managers working for large organisations can earn up to $180,000.

MP: $164,000-$470,000

Whatever your political leanings, we can probably all agree MPs are on a pretty good wicket.

The base salary for a member of parliament – even the ones sitting way up the back – is $164,000 and cabinet ministers can earn up to $300,000. The Prime Minister's salary is set at $470,000, while her deputy is on $335,000.

There’s no formal qualification needed to get into parliament and recent representatives have previously worked as church ministers, children’s television hosts, national sport representatives, military, police, factory workers and shearers.

Air traffic controller: $95,000-$200,000

New air traffic controllers working at regional airports can expect to earn about $95,000 a year, while experienced controllers and those working at major international airports can earn up to $200,000.

There’s no university course that will teach you how to control air traffic, but you will need to complete a series of aptitude tests, interviews and group exercises as part of the recruitment process. From there, you’ll earn a diploma through Airways New Zealand which includes a six-month course and on-the-job training.

IT support: $55,000-$83,000

You don't need a qualification to get into IT support, but you do need to know you way around a computer and be a quick learner. Because the systems used vary from business to business, it’s on-the-job training that matters most.

Pay for helpdesk staff and support technicians varies from about $55,000 a year to $71,000 for permanent employees and contractors can make upwards of $40 an hour or $83,000 a year.

Property manager: $56,000-$122,000

While there are no specific requirements to become a property manager, commercial property companies usually prefer to hire graduates with a degree in property management, finance or marketing.

Residential property managers can train on the job and usually earn $61,000 to $82,000 a year in their first few years. More experienced managers can earn up to $102,000. Commercial property managers usually earn $56,000 to $122,000.

Buyer: $42,000-$140,000

Like the idea of getting paid to spend other peoples’ money? Working as a buyer could be for you.

Buyers purchase goods to sell in shops and warehouses and are responsible for tasks like reviewing stock levels, negotiating with suppliers, ordering products and setting prices for products.

There are no specific requirements to get into the job, but employers usually prefer applicants to have retail experience or a qualification in business, marketing, management or commerce.

New and assistant buyers start on $42,000 to $60,000 a year, while those with one to five years’ experience earn between $60,000 and $115,000. Senior buyers can earn up to $140,000 a year.

