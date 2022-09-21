Why does everyone want to work on a farm?

More than half of jobs listed on Trade me last month were in the agriculture, fishing and forestry category.

Job-hunters might be looking for a lifestyle and career change on the farm, if Trade Me data is anything to go by.

The site said agricultural jobs were the most-viewed listings last month.

The top five job listings were for South Island agriculture, fishing and forestry roles, and of the 100 most-viewed listings in August, more than half (55%) were in those categories.

Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich said 18 of the most popular listings were for shepherds and a further nine for stock managers.

The most popular listing was for a station cook, gardener and handyman in Queenstown Lakes, which had 4000 views in just 14 days on the site.

“Roles in the agriculture, fishing and forestry are an excellent fit for those that love getting amongst nature and thrive in the outdoors,” Tolich said.

Transport and logistics was also popular, with 19 most-viewed listings in August.

CHRIS SKELTON Only 25 per cent of the skilled agricultural machinery operators needed will be granted visas in 2021, which Dean Chamberlain says is causing immense pressure.

Retail and hospitality and tourism jobs continued to be in demand, with four listings featuring in the most-viewed listings on the site last month.

“The common theme with all of these roles is that they are in industries that keep Aotearoa moving and are really the backbone of our economy,” Tolich said.

“While we hear a lot about the highest-paying sectors, salaries are climbing across the board, and it’s a great time to be a job-seeker.”

In the second quarter, the average salary in agriculture, fishing and forestry was $62,915, up 6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A Federated Farmers spokesperson said rising pay rates, a healthy outdoors and physical lifestyle, not being stuck in commuter traffic, and the satisfaction that came from working in a sector that put food on the table for people were some of the attractions.

Most workers were provided with accommodation, power, phone, food, meat, milk, firewood and a private vehicle.

Federated Farmers’ latest remuneration survey showed substantial increases in workers’ mean gross salaries and total package value compared to two years ago.

The dairy industry had a mean salary of $64,658, beef and sheep earned $62,352 and arable $65,498.

Some other popular job listings in August included a a stargazing tour guide in Canterbury, a worm farm assistant in Auckland and a jet boat driver in Southland.