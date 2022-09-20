Pub worker let go by text wins claim for unjustified dismissal

A pub worker at The Lyttelton Arms near Christchurch has been awarded more than $8000 after their dismissal was deemed unjustifiable.

A pub worker who was let go from her job by text has won a claim for unjustified dismissal.

Sophie Forsyth worked at The Lyttelton Arms Hotel, in London St, Lyttelton, from late May to July 29 last year.

She received a text from the pub’s operator, John Quinn, saying: “Hi Sophie the 90 day trial is nearby (sic) up, so we have decided to try someone else. (We) will pay you what you’re owed. Thanks John.”

Forsyth lodged a complaint with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), alleging bullying and seeking lost wages. Quinn refuted the bullying allegation.

The issue arose after Forsyth requested leave to attend a course. Quinn said she applied for five days of leave, but took 10.

The ERA hearing was told Forsyth wanted to study a course with the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand through Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, whilst working at the pub.

The course would enable her to undertake “chef-type duties at sea” and was held from July 29 to August 11.

Quinn authorised leave but “for a shorter period than the length of the course”.

Rhyva van Onselen Sophie Forsyth worked at the pub for more than two months last year before losing her job.

He said it was never Forsyth’s intention to stay at the pub and that was why leave had been granted, and she had been paid for the first two shifts of that leave.

The ERA was told Forsyth refused to resume her regular shifts when she returned from the leave and that any loss of wages was as a direct result of that refusal. There were also “some issues with (her) performance”.

Quinn agreed his communication with Forsyth should have been better and she should have had an employment agreement.

He said “he was happy to apologise for these aspects but not about the bullying claims”.

The ERA hearing was held on August 23 this year and the determination was made on September 15.

ERA member Helen Doyle said Forsyth was entitled to reimbursement of $8150.40 for lost earnings.